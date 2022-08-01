Quality kingfish, summer flounder keeping things fun for South Jersey fishers: Shep on Fishing

Quality kingfish are active in the surf, and summer flounder are lingering in the back bays and inlets while moving more out into the ocean.

They are two of the highlights as summer fishing moves into early August.

The latest version of a tautog season launched Monday.We can possess one tog daily at a minimum of 15 inches through Nov. 15.

It took most of one morning for the first keeper to be recorded at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

Louise Rodriguez, of Egg Harbor Township, claimed the first weigh-in, a catch that went 3 pounds. One-Stop's Noel Feliciano said crustacean such as sand fleas, shrimp and crab are the baits.

Sheepshead, triggerfish, bluefish, porgy, spot and recently croaker joined the inshore, bay and surf lineup.

And to round out the latest reports: Offshore action was highlighted recently with a 120-pound bluefin tuna certified at Chestnut Neck Boatyard in Port Republic and a 15-pound mahi caught at the 28-Mike Wreck on the charter boat Hi-Flier out of Beach Haven.

Fluctuating water temps have been affecting fishing recently. Some days it’s really good, other days not so good.

This fishing season has had some tough conditions with wind and rain and a rough ocean sometimes playing a role.

One bit of very interesting local news is about the new Starfish party boat that will roll from the familiar digs in Sea Isle City.

Captain/owner/entrepreneur Bob Rush was on his way to Florida on Monday when the local scribe called to get some info to report any progress on replacing the popular Starfish that was recently damaged.

He said he will be sailing a 65-foot boat to the familiar dock in Sea Isle. Arrival time is expected to be sometime Saturday. After a Coast Guard inspection of the boat, he expects to have trial runs starting Aug. 12 and then get back fishing by Aug. 15.

Bob said the boat has capacity for 110 people and has a 25-foot beam.

More coming on that developing story.

Next Monday, a South Jersey Field of Dreams for special-needs youth organized by Jim Van Daley will be run on the Duke O Fluke back-bay pontoon party boat.

Van Daley said he has been running this program for 15 years. He said local patrons “kicked in” with T-shirts, and the Egg Harbor Township Elks will provide pizza at the conclusion.