Promising fishing ahead for September as summer nears end: Shep on Fishing

Labor Day weekend launches us into September and promising fishing.

Super fishing for summer flounder in the surf is a highlight right now, and there are plenty of other things happening.

One cool story was the catch of a sailfish off South Jersey by 12-year old Gray deGrandmaison while fishing with dad Jason on the Moover charter boat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

It was a 20-minute fight, and Capt. Rob Moss said it was fought all the way by the young fisher. They were trolling 20 miles off and also caught a few mahi.

Gray is going into seventh grade at Eugene A. Tighe Middle School in Margate and is a member of the Linwood Panthers of the Atlantic County Junior Football League.

Summer flounder are unusually plentiful in the surf. Casting bucktails or jig heads with grubs or minnows or cut bait and slowly retrieving is one good game plan.

One family of four each caught a limit of summer flounder from an Atlantic City jetty on Sunday and reported into One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

Fishing the surf or from the rocks and piers also can strike kingfish, bluefish, weakfish, triggerfish, tautog, croaker and spot.

Plus, a school of false albacore made an appearance in Absecon Inlet. They were in the 12- to 18-inch range, according to Noel Feliciano at One-Stop.

There is plenty of bait to keep some of those fish fed.

Inshore action has also been super. Mahi, bonito, Spanish mackerel and a cobia or two have been reported inshore on the troll.

John Lewis, captain of the charter boat Insatiable, had Spanish mackerel and small blues on one trip and seven keeper summer flounder and 23 shorts on another.

H.W. Shaner Classic

The Association of Surf Angling Clubs opens its fall season this Saturday with the 58th annual H.W. Shaner Classic on the beaches in Avalon.

Registrations are $60 for up to six-person teams or $10 per individuals and can be made from 5:30 to 7 a.m. at Avalon Community Center at 3001 Avalon Community Center in Avalon.

The contest is open to the public.

Long-established ASAC formats will prevail including a lunch and awards ceremony.

Linda Greaves is the vice-president of ASAC and chair of the Shaner event. Call 609-214-0939 for more info.

Pat Erdman Memorial

The sign-up sheets have been delivered to area bait and tackle shops for the Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby.

Derby director Don Brown has set the Derby dates as Sept. 26 to Dec. 4. The entry fee to purchase Derby badges is $25 at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, Tight Lines in Somers Point, Point Tackle in Somers Point, and Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

The popular contest offers cash prizes of $500, $200, $100 for first, second and third in striped bass; and $300, $100, $50 for first, second and third in bluefish, tautog and kingfish divisions.

AC In-Water Boat Show

The big-time 38th annual Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show runs from Thursday through Saturday at the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and the cost of admission is $20; children 12 and under are free.

The display of boats from 16 feet to 65 feet in length and a marine accessory mart were touted in a news release.