Potential state record tautog caught off Cape May County coast: Shep on Fishing

The broken record weighed 25.592 pounds and was caught in 2015. And, according to the soon-to-be updated records it was listed for Frank LaMorte of Mt. Laurel. And on what boat? According to the state list, it was caught on the Fishin’ Fever.

The state record before that one was caught by Anthony Monica of Hammonton on Jan. 20, 1998 on board the North Star then out of Ocean City. It weighed 25 pounds according to the state files when certified at Campbell Marine in Egg Harbor Township.

And just to back up the claim that tog fishing is pretty good, the Cape May Lady party boat out of South Jersey Marina had an excellent trip Sunday with a crew of fishing fans that was limited to 20 by Capt. Jason Kleinschmidt to adhere to spacing protocol. He said they racked up keeper tog that numbered in the 30-fish range.

He said Monday that they had two tog that weighed in the double digits and two other 8-pound plus chubs. He said they did not have a fish that weighed less than 5 pounds.

He will be running again Saturday, Sunday and Monday leaving the dock at 7 a.m.