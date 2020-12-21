Potential state record tautog caught off Cape May County coast: Shep on Fishing

Tautog continue unabated in the ocean as winter begins and as we head toward the holidays.
A report of a state record tautog surfaced from off Cape May County on the charterboat Fishin’ Fever with Capt. Tom Daffin.
All the details have not been totally confirmed but reliable resources such as Tim Davis, well-known area fisher who is a stakeholder as the local entrepreneur for Century Rods and who operates Seven-Mile Deli in Avalon, responded to a request from the local scribe who was chasing down the news, with a confirmation and with a connection to get more details.
The tog was weighed and measured at 25 pounds, 8 ounces and was caught by a fisher named Chris Sullivan with a Century Pro togger rod, Davis appropriately made sure to note.
Tim described it as a pending state record.
Well-respected fisher Frank Mihalic was on board with “Sully” and confirmed later in the day Monday, while out on the water fishing, that the tog, aka blackfish, was certified at Utsch’s Marina in Cape May.
Mihalic said the fish had the rod doubled over and slammed the deck hard when it hit.
Ernie Utsch said Monday when he confirmed the weigh-in that Daffin‘s Fishin’ Fever is one of four charterboats still running out of Utsch’s.
The broken record weighed 25.592 pounds and was caught in 2015. And, according to the soon-to-be updated records it was listed for Frank LaMorte of Mt. Laurel. And on what boat? According to the state list, it was caught on the Fishin’ Fever.
The state record before that one was caught by Anthony Monica of Hammonton on Jan. 20, 1998 on board the North Star then out of Ocean City. It weighed 25 pounds according to the state files when certified at Campbell Marine in Egg Harbor Township.
And just to back up the claim that tog fishing is pretty good, the Cape May Lady party boat out of South Jersey Marina had an excellent trip Sunday with a crew of fishing fans that was limited to 20 by Capt. Jason Kleinschmidt to adhere to spacing protocol. He said they racked up keeper tog that numbered in the 30-fish range.
He said Monday that they had two tog that weighed in the double digits and two other 8-pound plus chubs. He said they did not have a fish that weighed less than 5 pounds.
He will be running again Saturday, Sunday and Monday leaving the dock at 7 a.m.
Here is another success story. Paul Haertel is a well-known fisher in the Barnegat Inlet region and an activist member of the Jersey Coast Anglers Association. His fishing report posted with Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom described “another great day” on the tog grounds with his private-boat limit with fish up to 10.39 pounds.
Striped bass are still cruising. Some nice photos of stripers, mainly under the 28-inch minimum, were posted from Long Beach Island. White perch are also coming on strong in the back bays, rivers and streams of South Jersey.
Fishing is more than decent going into the holidays. Enjoy the season!
