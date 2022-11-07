Porgy as big as dinner plates part of the vibrant fall mix: Shep on Fishing

We have had great weather and good fishing.

Reports from coastwide correspondents describe active striped bass and tautog in the back bays and inlets. Tautog, black sea bass and porgy are biting at the inshore and offshore wrecks and reefs, and white perch continue to rule in the rivers and streams.

Looks as if we are going to have decent but not spectacular weather over the next few days. And a full moon is rising.

Irv Hurd runs the party boat Miss Avalon out of Avalon Sportfishing Center. He said they have had good catches of black sea bass.

Irv is running his half-price inshore trip for veterans and civil service employees this Friday. It is an 8-hour outing.

“It is a thank-you kind of thing,” he said Monday.

On Saturday, he has a regular 10-hour offshore run scheduled.

Bob Rush reported that his Starfish party boat has been catching porgy as big as dinner plates, plus sea bass, tautog and even bluefish. The brand new Starfish rolls from Sea Isle City.

Dave Showell has been catching striped bass out of his Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

He provided an impressive statistic from his latest fishing trip on our gorgeous Monday. He said he had water temperatures in the back bays that hit 65 degrees.

Needless to say, that kind of warm water in early November has maybe slowed striped bass.

Dave said they are making him crazy and making him be more aggressive. He continues to pick at them in waters from Absecon Bay to the Mullica River up by the Chestnut Neck Boat Yard.

The local scribe fished with Dave on Wednesday and caught a 28-inch-plus legal keeper and a 27-inch bonus tag slot fish.

Dave said Monday he saw masses of peanut bunker in the backwaters a couple of days ago.

Water temps up and down the coast were listed in the 60s on The Press of Atlantic City weather page Monday. Live spot and live eels are good baits for striped bass, plus casting jigs with rubber tails.

Green crab and sand fleas are popular with the tog fans.

The Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 will sponsor a Fish Around The Clock striped bass contest that begins 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18 and continues to 11 a.m. Nov. 20. Registration is $80 per boat with up to six fishers and $40 per individual surf fishers.

Sign up at the Brigantine Elks or at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine.

Here’s some info on another super addition to the local fishing scene. Go to pathstournament.org for details and to enter a big-money fishing event organized by local brothers AJ and Dorian "Dman" Elmore and the NJ Sat Fest group.

It is scheduled for Nov. 26 on the front beaches of Atlantic City near Absecon Inlet.

It is a longest striped bass contest that offers $5,000 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third.

There are a lot of parts to this event. We will get into more details in the next couple of weeks.

The Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Surf Fishing Derby got a couple of recent entries.

One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City registered an 8.8-pound tog for Sean Vinson, of Atlantic City, caught with white-legger crab from the T-jetty in Atlantic City.