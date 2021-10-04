Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby off to solid start

There is lot to do for fishers who anticipate autumn action.

Summer flounder are out of season and out of the lineup, but there are a lot of heavy hitters on board or on deck waiting for the call.

Striped bass are prized in fall fishing by dedicated striper hounds. There are plenty around, with a few keepers to keep casters excited.

The variety of species is remarkable. The latest reports mention bluefish, weakfish, kingfish, blowfish, tautog, triggerfish, sheepshead, spot, and, yes, out-of-season summer flounder that must go back into the water alive and flapping.

The annual Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby is off to a decent start with four striped bass on the board.

Derby director Don Brown was just back from making the rounds to collect the entries and accompanying paperwork when the local scribe called Monday for an update.

Two of the first four striped bass entries were weighed at Tight Lines in Somers Point, including an early leader: a12 1/2- pound, 32-inch fish caught by Paddy Milligan, of Somers Point. It was caught on the Atlantic City beach Sept. 21.