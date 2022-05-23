Outlook looks promising for holiday weekend fishing: Shep on Fishing

This Memorial Day weekend looks as though it will be one of the best for fishing in quite awhile.

First, and most important, lots of quality, quantity and variety of fish are being reported. Striped bass and summer flounder continue to be a powerful twosome.

Striped bass are being caught throughout the area. Some are longer than the 38-inch maximum and some are shorter than the 28-inch minimum.

We are allowed one fish daily possession within that 28-inch to less than 38-inch regulation format. And there have been plenty of keepers documented. Circle hooks are required when fishing with bait for bass.

Ranking right up there on the quality-catch list are the fan-favorite summer flounder.

The season launched early, on May 2. Windy, rainy weather put a hurting on summer flounder for more than a week, but it bounced back big-time since the conditions turned milder and allowed anglers to get after them.

The regulations were liberalized this season to allow for three fish daily possession, which includes two fish measuring from 17 to 17.99 inches and one of more than 18 inches.

The adoption of the “slot fish” has made a big difference in the number of keepers being caught by happy fishers with fish for dinner.

They are the two main power players in the week preceding the traditional season-opening Memorial Day invasion. They are being joined by other sought-after heavyweights such as black drumfish and bluefish. Weakfish and kingfish, two other favorites are showing in the surf, around rockpiles and along sod banks.

Black sea bass joined the frolic a week ago with party boats, charter boats and private captains crews picking them off the inshore wrecks and reefs.

Mike O’Neill is the captain of the open boat Stray Cat based at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet. Mike said Monday he has been a sea bass cleaning machine because they limit-out and return to the dock early.

He said they are fishing in 90 to 100 feet of water and have picked a few ling. He said the water temps off the beach are 59, 60 degrees.

Here are a few mentions of fishers with their recent catches provided by area tackle shops to describe the quality of fish.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said he had a female fisher pick seven striped bass from the surf on the beach in Atlantic City on Monday. One was a keeper.

Feliciano is a super promoter of fishing in the Atlantic City/Atlantic County environs. He called the current fishing “en fuego.”

Katherine Algard at Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood shared a photo of Nick DeLuca, of North Cape May, with a 40-inch bass he caught plugging the Delaware Bay shoreline.

Chris Balaban reported from Tight Lines in Somers Point that it was fab fishing Friday and Saturday. One weigh-in was for a 7-pound summer flounder.

Bill Shillingford reported for the active Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club that it is running a surf fishing tournament from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tag-and-release is encouraged. The awards banquet will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Email strathmerefishing@gmail.com for details on the contest and for info on other club activities.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

