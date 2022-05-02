Opening day of summer flounder season a big success: Shep On Fishing

The summer flounder season got off to super start.

The popular back-bay party boats that work the waters inside the two inlets of Atlantic County had very decent opening-day morning runs.

The Keeper out of Margate and the High Roller out of Atlantic City both launched for the much-anticipated early season opener Monday morning.

They had very similar numbers.

Mike Tabasso on the High Roller based at Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City carried 30 passengers on a morning run inside Absecon Inlet.

John Herron is the captain of The Keeper located on the back bay along Amherst Avenue in Margate. He said he had 20-plus on board.

The Keeper racked up 46 “throwbacks” plus nine keepers in the backwaters inside Great Egg Harbor Inlet. The High Roller had 43 short summer flounder but counted 18 keepers.

Pete Tomassi, of Margate, had the biggest fish, a 4.40-pound dinner-size catch on the Keeper.

Summer founder season is much changed. The season will be longer than last year's, and Monday’s start date was way earlier than the 2021 opener. The season goes to Sept. 27.

The season regulations stay at three-fish daily possession but changes with two fish allowed measuring between 17 and 17.99 inches and the third fish at a minimum of 18 inches.

In Delaware Bay, the regs remain three fish daily at 17 inches.

The question to both captains was about how many “slot” fish were among the keepers. Both were very happy with their replies.

Mike said 10 of the keepers were “slots,” and John reported that four of his nine keepers were “slots."

John said it “helped!” Mike said it brought a smile to people’s faces.

They both headed back out for afternoon sorties. Both regularly schedule daily four-hour runs at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bill Shillingford is a well-known and respected fisher based in Cape May County.

He took a tour to check out the scene Monday morn. He said he counted 67 boats out in the middle of Ludlum Bay and another 54 in the waters inside and around Strathmere and Flat Creek.

Cameron Koshland reported from Boulevard Bait and Tackle in Ocean View that he weighed a 4 1/2-pound summer flounder caught by a young fisher named Katy while fishing on a boat.

Jim Lutz on the Avalon-based charter boat Nev-R-Enuff reported they had a great two hours, from 10 to noon, when the sun warmed things up.

His crew went 7 for 8 with keepers. The catch included a 4.5-pound summer flounder for Michael Sowars, of Avalon, and four of them were in the “slot” category.

There is lots of other good fishing stirring as we head into May.

For example, Koshland said he weighed in a 6-pound weakfish caught Sunday by John Mell. Nobody is saying where it was caught.

Koshland sounded a lot like other area bait and tackle shop owners when he said fishing in the surf is “on fire” with striped bass and black drumfish, plus weakfish.

For the kids

The Friends of Forsythe Refuge is returning the Hooked on Fishing Not Drugs Fishing Derby for youth ages 5-12 to the schedule Saturday. The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Patriot Lake in Egg Harbor Township.

According to Forsythe refuge manager Rich Albers, equipment will be provided.

Preregistration is required. Call 609-652-1665.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

