One of best tog seasons in years continues, and 44.5-inch striper caught

Water temperatures are starting to drop. Reports indicate tautog and striped bass are hanging in there, and we are starting to get reports of white perch perking up.

Tog are not merely hanging in there.

A message sent by John Nigro supported by several photos showed the excellent hauls of tog on several recent trips by the party boat Starfish that rolls from Sea Isle City.

“More big fish on Sunday” was his latest news flash. Nigro is the dock master for Starfish owner and captain Bob Rush.

A couple of the photos showed tog with their tails bitten off. Tog are known for being tough critters.

Irv Hurd operates the Miss Avalon party boat from Avalon Sport Fishing Center. In seven years running the popular boat, Irv said Monday, “this is by far” the best tog fishing he has seen.

He said he fished himself for three hours and had 17 fish with four keepers. He said Monday that Saturday’s run had limits all around with a 6.2-pound tog and lots of 3- and 4-pounders.

Irv said he has only two more outings planned: Wednesday and Saturday.