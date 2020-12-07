 Skip to main content
One of best tog seasons in years continues, and 44.5-inch striper caught
Water temperatures are starting to drop. Reports indicate tautog and striped bass are hanging in there, and we are starting to get reports of white perch perking up.

Tog are not merely hanging in there.

A message sent by John Nigro supported by several photos showed the excellent hauls of tog on several recent trips by the party boat Starfish that rolls from Sea Isle City.

“More big fish on Sunday” was his latest news flash. Nigro is the dock master for Starfish owner and captain Bob Rush.

A couple of the photos showed tog with their tails bitten off. Tog are known for being tough critters.

Irv Hurd operates the Miss Avalon party boat from Avalon Sport Fishing Center. In seven years running the popular boat, Irv said Monday, “this is by far” the best tog fishing he has seen.

He said he fished himself for three hours and had 17 fish with four keepers. He said Monday that Saturday’s run had limits all around with a 6.2-pound tog and lots of 3- and 4-pounders.

Irv said he has only two more outings planned: Wednesday and Saturday.

Jonathan Prieto, of Ewing Township, worked one of the Atlantic City jetties and caught a 6.2-pound tog. He had it weighed at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

The Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club held a striped bass catch-and- release contest Thanksgiving weekend. We have not heard of many heavyweight striped bass so far this fall, but the SFEC event had one verified by a photo.

Scott Cannon is shown hefting a 44 1/2-inch striper on the beach.

The contest was called The Last Cast, according to info provided by Bill Shillingford, one of the club trustees.

Second went to club president Scott Oliver with a 26-inch bass, and third was taken by Don Reck with a 25-inch bass. Both were caught in the back bays.

All three striper were released after a quick photo.

More tourney talk

The 66th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic has had a striped bass entry every day so far in December. They were topped by a 17.09-pound, 36-inch catch at by Richard Bergman, of the Atco section of Winslow Township.

Bergman is the kingfish leader with a 1.42-pound entry. He is signed into the Senior Division.

Another Strathmere club member made some news recently when his state-record 22-pound, 49-inch smooth dogfish was verified. Ed DiMarcantonio, of Frazer, Pennsylvania, caught it while surf fishing at Whale Beach back in May.

DiMarcantonio said the catch was certified by Cameron Koshland at Boulevard Bait and Tackle. The previous record was 19 pounds, according to DiMarcantonio.

The Fishing for Toys holiday striped bass contest for local youth of the Atlantic City Police Athletic League is off to a good start. It opened Friday and continues to Dec. 18. This one requires a toy, game or donation to enter. All gifts benefit the A.C. PAL.

This is the fourth year that Feliciano has sponsored the event out of One-Stop. Noel said gifts have been dropped off already.

This year’s winners will be determined by the total weight of three striped bass. The prizes are $250, $150 and $50 for first, second and third places, respectively.

And continuing with the season of giving, the Strathmere club has a food and household gifts drive set for Jan. 2. The dropoff is 9 a.m. to noon at the Strathmere firehouse or through the fishing club’s website.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact: 609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

