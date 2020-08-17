Offshore big game fishing is right in the peak of its local competition season.
The MidAtlantic launched its 29th contest Monday. According to a MidA release, 183 boats entered to battle for a record purse of $4,011,920.
According to contest official Walt Rosenberg, those are both records.
The tournament wraps Friday with final weigh-ins at the Canyon Club Marina in Cape May and the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
While the MidAtlantic dazzles with some big numbers, last week’s Ocean City Offshore Open had its share of excitement.
Tournament chairman Todd Eachus wrapped up the catches with a report on what he called “really outstanding” big-game action.
“The weather was fantastic,” he said Monday. “The opportunities are out there.”
He reported that Uncle Dougie with Brian Mullhall, of Ocean City, was the top boat with nine white marlin releases. The Huntress and John Imbese had one blue marlin and four white marlin plus two tuna for second.
Eachus wheeled his Reel Addiction and recorded one blue marlin, three white marlin, one tuna and one mahi for third place.
Eachus said one of the highlights was Devon Chakrabarti winning the junior award on Good Chemistry owned by his father, Devtosh. They are from Margate.
An 81.5-pound wahoo was caught by Ted Wood on his Woodshed for another notable catch.
“There were a lot of releases,” Eachus said. “I don’t know of anybody who did not catch!”
He said the tournament was a lot of work for a lot of people but that he was glad “just to keep our sport going”
The Offshore was described as rebranded from the Overnight Billfish and run by the Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club and headquartered at the Ocean City Yacht Club. And yes, that is Ocean City, New Jersey.
In the MidAtlantic, captains and crews get to fish three of the five days.
The MidA has a history of winning fish being caught on the final day, providing much anticipation in the past for weigh-master Chris Booth. Aaron Hoffman is the tournament director.
Follow tournament results at midatlantic.com, and you can download the tournament app, too. There is no public participation this year.
Lots of other stuff going on, too.
Catherine Algard reported from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood that summer flounder fishing is “very good” at the reefs off Wildwood. She mentioned Cape May reef and Reef Site 11 off Delaware.
She provided a dispatch about Mike Antonucci, of Rockledge, Pennsylvania, getting a limit of three summer flounder with one weighing a healthy 5.95 pounds while fishing on Mike Reed’s Kensington Princess.
She reported summer flounder are still in the back bays, but in the cooler, deeper holes, along with small black sea bass.
And she described mahi collecting around the lobster and black sea bass pots in the 25-mile range.
Meanwhile,the area ‘s jetties and rockpiles are collecting tautog, sheepshead and triggerfish with green crab as the main bait. Barnegat Inlet and Absecon Inlet between Atlantic City are two hot spots. Green crab is a preferred bait.
Trolling inshore has resulted in Spanish mackerel and king mackerel. Good stuff with September not too far off.
Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom is the host for the statewide South Jersey Salt Water Anglers Fluke contest Saturday. The entry fee is $150 per boat. It is a heaviest two-fish event with $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. The contest ranges from Shark River to Cape May. Register at Fisherman’s Headquarters, 280 W. 9th Street.
