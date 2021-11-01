November starts favorite time of year for many fishers

We are into November already, and many South Jersey fishers believe this is the best time of the year.

More quality striped bass are starting to show up, while tautog top the lineup for jetty jockeys and black sea bass are biting big time on the wrecks and reefs.

Kingfish are still around and nibbling on bloodworm, fish bites and sand fleas, and a few weakfish are reported.

White perch are plentiful in the rivers and streams.

Offshore fishing is more affected by the weather.

Mike O’Neill was taking the day off from fishing Monday from to paint the Stray Cat charter boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

A captain’s job is never done!

He took a short break when the local scribe called for a fishing report.

He said they fished inshore Sunday and had a great catch with half the customers getting their limit of sea bass and the others getting close to limits with fish up to 13 inches. We are allowed 15 fish daily possession at a 13-inch minimum right now.

Mike said he is running open-boat trips and to call ahead to make reservations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}