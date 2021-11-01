November starts favorite time of year for many fishers

We are into November already, and many South Jersey fishers believe this is the best time of the year.
More quality striped bass are starting to show up, while tautog top the lineup for jetty jockeys and black sea bass are biting big time on the wrecks and reefs.
Kingfish are still around and nibbling on bloodworm, fish bites and sand fleas, and a few weakfish are reported.
White perch are plentiful in the rivers and streams.
Offshore fishing is more affected by the weather.
Mike O’Neill was taking the day off from fishing Monday from to paint the Stray Cat charter boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
A captain’s job is never done!
He took a short break when the local scribe called for a fishing report.
He said they fished inshore Sunday and had a great catch with half the customers getting their limit of sea bass and the others getting close to limits with fish up to 13 inches. We are allowed 15 fish daily possession at a 13-inch minimum right now.
Mike said he is running open-boat trips and to call ahead to make reservations.
Dave Showell had a couple of good striped bass trips out of his Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon. He was starting to plan on how to prepare his latest catch of striped bass for dinner when contacted.
His Sunday trip racked up more than 30 striper for his crew. They had one keeper more than the 28-inch minimum, along with four bonus-tag slot fish. Dave said a lot of 20- to 23-inch fish are moving through.
They were casting lures into shallow water and dropping spot into the deeper channels and holes.
Noel Feliciano is the champ of promotion commotion at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. He called his latest contest Tog Master, and it wrapped a week of tautog fishing on Halloween.
Will Martinez, of Atlantic City, was the winner with a three-fish total weight of 10.12 pounds, all caught from Absecon Inlet jetties.
The 67th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic registered its first striped bass when Paul Donnelly, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, put an 11.12-pound, 31-inch entry on the leaderboard. He caught it Saturday with clam as bait at Barnegat Light.
Up until that breakthrough, the Classic had recorded 43 entries, and they were all kingfish.
The ruling kingfish at mid-day Monday was a 15 1/2-inch, 1.28-pound entry in the senior division from Jim Spiewak, of Surf City.
According to insight from Greg Cudnik of Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom, 24 of those kingfish ate bloodworm, and 16 others went for Fish Bites.
Another striped bass was registered for the Atlantic County-Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby. Longtime Atlantic City fishing fixture Jigs McMenamin caught a 13-pound, 34-inch striper on an Atlantic City beach Sunday and certified for the Derby at One-Stop.
Jigs also caught quality tog over the past week.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
