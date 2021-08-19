 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not much changes on leaderboard during fourth day of MidAtlantic
0 comments

Not much changes on leaderboard during fourth day of MidAtlantic

{{featured_button_text}}
Canyon Club Resort Marina

High-dollar fishing boats at the dock of the Canyon Club. Local fishermen often serve as captain and mates on these multimillion dollar sport fishing boats during the Mid-Atlantic tournament held a the Canyon Club in Lower Township . The locals usually can’t afford such boats, or even the entry fees at these upscale tournaments, but they get to live the dream by working on them. They can often cash in big if the boat catches a money fish. Photo from Aug. 23, 2011.

 Press Archives

The fourth day of the 30th Annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament saw little change in the leaderboard Thursday.

Only 20 boats went out into the ocean, as most of the over 150 boats used the day as an opportunity to catch up on maintenance items, rig baits, plan strategy and get some much-needed rest ahead of the final day Friday, tournament officials said.

The only change on the leaderboard came in the wahoo category, as Kevin Moore, of Pasadena, Maryland, weighed a 50-pounder aboard his Reel Moore for angler Jason DeLucia, to move into second place.

Anthony Martina's Sea Wolf, from Middletown, Delaware, continued to lead the white marlin category with his 82-pounder. Art Boykin, of Berlin, Maryland, was in second, and Andrew Dotterweich, of Jupiter, Florida, in third at 75 pounds.

In the blue marlin category, Rocky Hardison, of Beaufort, North Carolina, remains in the lead with a tournament-record 958-pounder. Larry Hesse, of Manasquan, Monmouth County, is in second (681), and Steve Pilipauskis, of Riva, Maryland, is in third (487).

In the tuna division, Chip Caruso of Colts Neck, Monmouth County, owns the top two spots with big eyes of 235 and 227 pounds. Bob Hugin, of Summit, Union County, is in third with a 188-pounder.

In the dolphin division, William Keller, of Brielle, Monmouth County, leads with a 26-pounder. Jeff Spencer, of Easton, Maryland, and Jeremy Blunt, of Ocean City, Maryland, are tied for second with 26-pounders.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Patriots contend for an AFC title?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News