Not a lot to report, but there is some news: Shep on Fishing

There is not a lot of fishing going on right now, but there is some fishing news.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, weighed in a 10.4-pound striped bass that was caught pre-storm by Chuck Gowdy, of Margate.

It might be the first striped bass entry into the Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby launched last Monday.

The contest for striped bass, bluefish, kingfish and tautog continues through Dec. 4 on Absecon Island and Brigantine.

Scott said Monday morning he is keeping a close watch on the back bays behind his tackle shop, marina docks and boats.

Maybe this tedious weather will blow out of here in time for Saturday’s start of the popular 68th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.

Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for youth age 17 and under at Surf City Bait and Tackle, Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in North Beach Haven and Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom.

This community-involved event has categories for striped bass, bluefish, kingfish, tautog and red drumfish. In addition to the overall heaviest fish prizes the contest has divisions for women, youth 17 and under, and seniors.

There are numerous bonus fishing days.

The tournament launches with a surf fishing seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. based at the Ship Bottom Firehouse and run by the Long Beach Island Fishing Club and Team Mullet.

Go to LBISFC.com for a complete rundown of the tournament schedule.

Noel Feliciano said he was at his One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City on Monday and he was “de-sandbagging” from around the store. One reason was that he wanted to “turn” the expensive and popular bloodworm bait he had inside to keep them alive and lively.

He takes videos and photos almost daily of the scenes around Absecon Inlet and Atlantic City. Monday’s video showed impressive waves breaking over the T-Jetty.

Brother in-law, Bob “Arch” Artese, took some similar photos Monday on the other end of Absecon Island at the Longport ocean jetty, plus a photo of rough surf around the Margate Fishing Club Pier.

Reaching back a couple of weeks, Andy Grossman posted a photo on his Riptide Bait and Tackle web of local surfcaster Paul Lavigna with an 11-pound, 2 ounce striped bass he caught on the Brigantine beach.

The sun will shine again … won’t it?