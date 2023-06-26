It is summer, and summer flounder continue to be super here in South Jersey.

The results of a couple of summer flounder contests show that to be good news.

Debbie Mooers sounded as if she was recovering from running the Grassy Sound Flounder Tournament on Monday when she provided a report about Saturday’s 17th annual event out of North Wildwood. It is a back-bay event that attracted 76 boat crews and 25 kayakers.

There was no shortage of quality entries, and a couple of cool stories.

The first big thing was that the heaviest fish, a 5.4-pounder, was caught by 10-year old Ty McDermott, of North Wildwood, while fishing with his grandad, the well-known Ken McDermott. Ken said the young man hooked it and reeled it in all by himself.

The next neat news about that fish was that it won the Calcutta of $7,600 — for his granddad, according to Debbie — plus the first place prize of $1,500.

Tom Takacs, of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, was second with a 3.9-pound entry. John Casey, of Warminster, Pennsylvania, finished third at 3.6 pounds.

Katherine Cromer, of Avondale, Pennsylvania, who Debbie said has been fishing since she was a little girl, was the women’s winner with a 2.6-pounder. Jim Brewer, of Southhamton, Pennsylvania, took the youth division with a 2.2-pounder.

Brandon Olewiler, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, was the kayak king with a 4.2-pound entry. Brandon was fishing with and apparently against family members that included four other Olewilers, including his dad, brother and cousins. Debbie said there was a lot of trash talking going on among them.

A barbeque awards banquet was held at the marina there on North Wildwood Boulevard. Debbie said the Calcutta was the largest ever for the contest.

A few miles north of there, headquartered in Brigantine, the Fish Around The Clock Flounder Fiasco started Friday morning and wrapped Sunday afternoon. Andy Grossman was the weighmaster at his Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine in conjunction with the Brigantine VFW Post 6964.

Dave Braverman and his boat Team Rhino won the title with a total weight of 13 pounds, 7.4 ounces for three fish. Roberta and Lou Cavalieri were second at 10-9.8, and Mary’s Diamond with Paul Karwoski finished third at 6-15.2.

The contest raised $1,300 for the VFW.

Both events were held despite forecasts of rough weather.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City verified the back bay and inlet summer flounder catches and brought it up to date by reporting Monday afternoon that it is “flounder central” in the area.

Plus, there are widespread reports of continued smaller striped bass, bluefish of varying sizes, kingfish and weakfish in the surf, inlets and bays. Summer flounder also are moving out to the lumps and reefs in the ocean.

Striper regulations

There is some important news concerning striped bass regulations.

Dick Herb is the chairman of the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council that met Thursday. In a 5-2 vote, the council adhered to new striped bass restrictions from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission that require the fish to measure between 28 and 31 inches to be legal.

“It’s done!” he said, sounding relieved after a rough meeting and some controversy.

We are allowed one fish daily possession. Dick said the bonus tag program will remain in effect.

More details to come.