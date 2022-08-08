Nice summer flounder catches taken in Margate back bays: Shep on Fishing

There is lots of stuff going on here in the heat.

Fishing might be summed up this way: Summer flounder catches continue with sheepshead, tautog, triggerfish, kingfish, croaker, spot, bluefish and striped bass in the inshore, inlet and back-bay lineup.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate said Monday morning that Tony Tabasso Jr., his wife, Amanda, and his dad, Tony Sr., all caught their limit of three summer flounder Saturday. And so did another dock regular, James Texada.

All were caught in the back bays of Margate.

Plus, the Tabasso crew caught 20-some bluefish that day.

John Herron took the afternoon trip off with the popular Margate-based back-bay pontoon party boat The Keeper on Monday because of high winds. He said they have sometimes been catching 100 fish per trip, including a few keepers.

Tourney time

The tournament schedule also is heating up, headed by a couple of youth events.

The Ocean City Fishing Club has revived its Youth Surf Fishing Tournament after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

It will be held Saturday at the beach next to the Ocean City-Longport Bridge on the Ocean City side of Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

It is a boys and girls event, now in its 45th year, that is open to the public.

Boys and girls will compete separately in three age divisions — 8-10, 11-13 and 14-16. Registration is free and will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Fishing will go from 10 a.m. to noon followed by the awards presentation. Ed Hoban of the OCFC is chairman of the event, and club members will officiate.

The info provided by Greg Borak said everyone who signs up will go home with a prize. Fin-Atics in Ocean City and Century Rods were named sponsors.

Parents or guardians will be asked to sign a waiver for insurance purposes, and each child must bring his or her own bait and fishing equipment.

Parents of contestants age 8 to 10 can assist with the casting, but then the kids have to do the fishing on their own.

The artificial reef replenishment project has another deployment scheduled for Friday on the Little Egg Harbor reef with 20 concrete reef balls.

This patch of reef will be named the Captain Carl Sheppard Site to recognize the longtime captain of the Star Fish partyboat and one of the founding members of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.

Teenagers in the BHCFA Junior Mates program started the current project to improve initial construction of reefs begun 25 years ago. A New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection boat will transport the reef balls to the site.

Thanks to Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the info.

Well-known and respected fisher Bill Shillingford provided details about the Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club Youth Tournament set for the following Saturday, Aug. 2O. Signups for youth age 17 and under will be free beginning at 8 a.m. at the Prescott Avenue beach in Strathmere.

Contestants should bring their own rods and reels. Pyramid weights are required.

Fish-Bites bait are provided for free along with T-shirts and drinks. Any other bait can be purchased at Boulevard Bait and Tackle, Sea Isle Bait and Tackle and Whale Creek Marina in Strathmere.

Ed DiMarcantonio is the tournament director.

Another Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club event is set for Saturday — the Jack Clements/Bud Lyons Memorial Reef Tournament. Fishing will take place on the Ocean City and Sea Isle reefs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a three-heaviest fish contest for summer flounder, bluefish and weakfish with registration and weigh-ins at Whale Creek Marina.