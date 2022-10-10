Much better weather brings much better results: Shep on Fishing

The weather and fishing got great together.

Several correspondents contacted Monday bragged about the way fishing has rallied after that recent six-day spell of storm.

Striped bass are a hot pursuit for South Jersey fishers this time of the year, and they are moving down the beach from up north. A report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom described them as spread all along Long Beach Island to Holgate.

Andy Grossman said from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, “It’s getting exciting!”

Dave Showell from Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon said, “It’s on!”

In Atlantic City, Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle said striped bass are biting at night and early morn in Absecon Inlet and backwaters there.

Pods of bunker are lurking off the beaches about a mile out, according to that Fish Heads account.

The striper hounds, of which there are legions in South Jersey, are getting busy in the backwaters, inlets and surf. Fishing with live bait such as bunker or plugging with bucktails and plastics can produce.

Stripers are not the only super news.

Black sea bass season reopened, and the reports are also exciting for those wreck- and reef-fishing devotees.

John Nigro, the dockmaster DJ for the new Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City, reported “really good” fishing for black sea bass three days in a row, including Sunday, when there were “keepers all around.”

The black sea bass were all more than the minimum of 13 inches. The party boat patrons also picked off bluefish and porgy.

The next outing for the Starfish will leave the dock at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Bob Cope, captain of the Cape May charter boat Full Ahead, said there are a lot of fish mixed with black sea bass, including triggerfish, porgy and bluefish.

He said there is action every day. It is just a matter of getting on the right spot.

Feliciano mentioned more than decent tautog catches from the rocks around Absecon Inlet. He said they were biting green crab, mainly at low water.

Fisherman’s Headquarters also reported tog off the Barnegat Inlet jetty.

Steve Palmer said from Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in North Beach Haven that the Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic that opened Saturday already has entries for striped bass, bluefish and tautog.

Three tog weighed an identical 3.38 pounds as listed on LBISFC.com. He also mentioned the schools of bunker off Long Beach Island accompanied by porpoise and whales.

Mike O’Neill was contacted by the local scribe Monday afternoon after returning the Stray Cat to its berth at Seaview Harbor in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

He has been getting black sea bass limits almost every trip, along with big porgy, small blues, triggerfish and a lot of big out-of-season summer flounder.

His next open boat trip is Monday. He said to call ahead and reserve at 609-602-1114.