Striped bass fishing continues to be phenomenal, but the opening of summer flounder season is probably the biggest news.

The season starts Tuesday (May 2), and the players seen to be in place for the opener. A canvas of the back-bay party boat specialists shows they are ready to get rolling.

The Keeper with captain John Herron is primed to start its 25th season from its usual headquarters on Amherst Avenue in Margate. The well-known Capt. John said Monday he has the usual two four-hour trips starting at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

That daily schedule is pretty much standard but varies somewhat for the area’s several other back-bay pontoon party boats. Mike Tabasso has the High Roller ready to rock out of Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City. The Avalon Lady departs from Avalon Sport Fishing Center. The Duke O Fluke is based at Higbee Avenue in Somers Point.

Scott’s Dock in Margate, with its fleet of rental boats, pontoon boats and bait and a tackle shop, is ready for action, according to Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott.

And really, the area’s bait and tackle shops mostly have been geared up because of the excellent fishing we have been enjoying for weeks now.

We are allowed to keep two summer flounder daily, measuring from 17 inches to less than 18 inches plus one of more than 18 inches in state marine waters. In Delaware Bay, the daily possession limit is three with a 17-inch minimum.

Striped bass have been the sluggers for weeks, and it sounds as though that is still going strong. Bluefish, weakfish and black drumfish arrived, and there are recent reports of kingfish joining the lineup.

White perch continue consistent in the area’s rivers and streams

Howard Sefton at Capt. Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City said some perch fans have switched to minnow as bait because of the high cost of bloodworm.

We had some excellent fishing for tautog, but that season is now closed. Black sea bass is next up to bat, starting May 17 in state waters.

Numerous events are coming in May.

Debbie Mooers reported from Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood that they have a season-opening flounder contest scheduled for this week. It starts opening day and continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is no entry fee and no sign-up is necessary. Just bring in your catch from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. those days. The winning prizes are $150 in fuel for public and dock tenants.

May 13 has two events on the board.

The 41st Karl J. Boehret Surf Fishing Tournament in Sea Isle City gets the Association of Surf Angling Clubs season started.

The Delaware Valley Surf Anglers sponsor that one. Register at the Community Lodge, 300 John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The Fishermen Lost at Sea Summer Flounder Tournament is the same day. Register for $20 at Moose Lodge 216 at 3900 West End Avenue in Atlantic City or at One Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

Call Steve Jones at 609-233-9774 for more information. More details to come on both events.