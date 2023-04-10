Spring fishing is here, and a report from Fortescue on the Delaware Bay is a definite highlight.

Cliff Higbee has been running at Higbee’s Bait and Tackle to keep striper hounds supplied with bloodworm. He answered the phone Monday when the local scribe called and was kind of out of breath.

Then he revealed that mere minutes earlier he had received a call and then a photo from Millville fisher Doug Taylor, who reported catching and releasing a 55-inch striped bass.

Cliff was in the process of checking out the catch when he got the well-timed call for fishing news.

Cliff said Taylor’s catch-and-release would be the biggest striper ever documented by Higbee’s.

“Never had one bigger,” Cliff said.

He called the fish a “good slob” and said Taylor reported that when he put it back in the water it swam safely away. Taylor said Monday he handled the fish very carefully because he did not want to injure it.

Taylor, who just turned 40, said he was fishing with some buds Sunday and was down to the last jumbo bloodworm.

Higbee characterized fishing at Fortescue with an emphatic: “It’s nuts!”

It is all on bloodworm as bait in the early morning or late afternoon.

Andy Grossman reported from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that they had the first “honest keeper” from the surf of the front beach at Brigantine. It was a 32-inch striped bass that Ryan Class caught Saturday.

Andy reported that it was the first striper Class ever caught and that it too was returned to the surf to swim again.

Grossman said they have had reports of other “shorts” under the 28-inch minimum.

While Higbee was breathless while talking about his highlight, Grossman sounded more relieved about the surf fishing there.

“We are seeing some life, finally,” he said Monday.

Dave Showell reported from Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon that it was a big weekend for business as “quite a few came through.”

Dave was happy to report about black drumfish in some of the area’s back bays, including Lakes Bay off Pleasantville and toward Atlantic City.

Dave knows these waters and suspects that black drumfish are moving early because backwater temps are warm, which has got the crabs emerging from the mud early. Clam is the prime bait for black drum.

Dave is preparing for what he has dubbed a “grand slam season.” He is looking forward to the summer flounder opener to join with striped bass, tautog, black drumfish, white perch and maybe weakfish and bluefish, plus black sea bass.

That’s a spring variety that may not be far off or far-fetched.

Dave also said Tuesday is his birthday and he plans to take a personal day and take a boat ride to check things out for his fishing safari charters.

Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that a female fisher caught a 37-inch keeper striper with clam from an Absecon Inlet jetty.