CAPE MAY — The 2020 MidAtlantic got underway Sunday at Canyon Club Resort Marina and Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland, with more than $3.5 million at stake.
The five-day event, now in its 29th year, wraps up Friday.
Last year, a tournament record $3,528,760 was handed out to nearly three dozen various winners, including seven checks of over six figures and another 17 checks of $15 thousand or more.
Nightly updates after the scales close at 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, will include the day’s fishing activity.
A complete tournament wrap-up will be available by 1 p.m. Aug. 22. All the action of the 2020 MidAtlantic can be followed on the South Jersey Tournaments App, available free for IOS or Android devices from the Apple App and Google Play stores.
Numerous boats spent the past week getting prepared for the event and part of that prep included pre-fishing to work out the kinks and hone their circle hook skills.
Among those from Cape May included Jamie Diller, who ran offshore to 1,000 fathoms with his "Canyon Lady" on an overnight trip from Canyon Club marina to get the lay of the land. Over two days, Diller and his crew scored big, releasing five blue marlin ranging from 150 to 800 pounds and five white marlin.
Rob Cola also got in on the action as well aboard his "Cape Mayhem" out of South Jersey Marina and his crew released two white marlin and a blue marlin on one day trip and two white marlin and two blue marlin on a second day trip this week.
Though rain covered the marinas at both venues early today, crews kept busy checking gear, rigging baits and attending to last minute details before fishing gets underway. Participants will select three days from five available through Friday to fish the canyons off the mid-Atlantic coast. All boats, whether leaving from Cape May or Ocean City, must sail and return to their designated port and must fish within 125 miles of the Cape May Sea Buoy.
Boats may not clear either inlet’s sea buoy prior to 3 a.m. on fishing days.
Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and any fish to be weighed must be at the scale by 9 p.m.
Cash payouts are awarded for the three heaviest white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, dolphin and wahoo as well as for billfish released.
