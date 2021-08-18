MidAtlantic day three ends with record 958-pound Blue Marlin

Day three of the 30th Annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament was simply gigantic on Wednesday.
Rocky Hardison of Beaufort, North Carolina, and his boat, Wolverine, brought in a tournament-record 958-pound blue marlin. Angler Gary Fletcher caught the blue marlin, which was so long that its tail was hanging out the transom door.
The big blue measured 135 inches, five inches longer than any blue marlin ever weighed in the MidAtlantic’s 30-year history. Tournament staff worked diligently to carefully maneuver the billfish from the cockpit to the scale. Weighmaster Frank Ingram placed the tail rope over the scale and yelled out the weight of 958 pounds.
The new record tops the previous mark of 847 pounds set by Wade Lober, aboard his boat, Why Not, in 2014. Larry Hesse’s Goin’ in Deep, of Manasquan, dropped to second place with his 681-pounder. Third was Steve Pilipauskis’ Reel Tight from Riva, Maryland, with a 487-pounder.
The tuna bite was very good, and once again numerous big eyes and yellowfins were weighed. A major change occurred in the standings. Captain Bryan Boyle had Chip Caruso’s Colts Neck-based Pipedreamer at the scale with a pair of barrel-sized big eye tuna in the cockpit that anglers Caruso and Andy Confortini battled. The two big eyes weighed 235 and 227 pounds, respectively, and Pipedreamer moved into both the lead and second place in the tuna category. Bob Hugin’s Summit-based The Right Place dropped to third place with a 188-pound tuna.
Anthony Martina’s Sea Wolf, from Middletown, Delaware, remained in first place in the white marlin division with his 82-pounder. Second was Art Boykin of Berlin, Maryland, on his Lucky Duck II with an 80-pounder. Andrew Dotterweich’s Fish On, from Jupiter, Florida, was third with 75-pound white marlin.
In the dolphin category, William Keller’s Blood Money from Brielle, remained first on the board with a 31-pounder. Tied for second with a 26-pound catch apiece were Jeff Spencer’s Bent Tent, from Easton, Maryland, and Jeremy Blunt’s Wrecker’s out of Ocean City, Maryland.
The wahoo category got a new leader after Captain Danny Veid, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, weighed a 57-pounder for angler Gerry Imparato aboard Amarula Sun. Patrick McGovern’s Mack 900, of Somerset, with a 32-pounder, dropped to second. John Homick’s Salt Lick, from Annapolis, Maryland, fell to third with an 18-pounder.
Notable billfish releases on day three included Jamie Diller’s Canyon Lady with seven white marlin, and David Bowen’s Big Stick with five. Dave Anderson’s Krazy Salts and Luke Blume’s C Boys each released four white marlin. John Dougherty’s Outrage, Pat Healey’s Viking 80, Sid Gold’s Can Do Too, Andrew Kevlahan’s Dorothy Marie and Adam Youschak’s Reelin’ Feelin’ each released three white marlin. George Robinson’s Polarizer and Jim Walker’s Conspiracy both released a blue marlin.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
