MidAtlantic day three ends with record 958-pound Blue Marlin

Day three of the 30th Annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament was simply gigantic on Wednesday.

Rocky Hardison of Beaufort, North Carolina, and his boat, Wolverine, brought in a tournament-record 958-pound blue marlin. Angler Gary Fletcher caught the blue marlin, which was so long that its tail was hanging out the transom door.

The big blue measured 135 inches, five inches longer than any blue marlin ever weighed in the MidAtlantic’s 30-year history. Tournament staff worked diligently to carefully maneuver the billfish from the cockpit to the scale. Weighmaster Frank Ingram placed the tail rope over the scale and yelled out the weight of 958 pounds.

The new record tops the previous mark of 847 pounds set by Wade Lober, aboard his boat, Why Not, in 2014. Larry Hesse’s Goin’ in Deep, of Manasquan, dropped to second place with his 681-pounder. Third was Steve Pilipauskis’ Reel Tight from Riva, Maryland, with a 487-pounder.

