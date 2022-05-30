Memorial Day weekend treated South Jersey fishers very well: Shep on Fishing

What a memorable weekend of fishing we enjoyed in South Jersey.

Reporting stations contacted Monday had similar and excited descriptions of excellent variety and quality catches.

Mary Anne Schutz at Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic said Monday that weakfish are back to join keeper striped bass and several big bluefish in the Mullica River and Great Bay environs.

She said summer flounder fishing is “slow but good."

They also weighed a 4 1/2-pound weakfish at Chestnut Neck.

Another good news item from Chestnut Neck is the resumption of the Ann and Nuncio Bruno Youth Fishing Contest, scheduled for Saturday.

After a two-year absence, tournament has added summer flounder to the traditional bluefish division. The contest is open to youths 16 and under. The entry fee is $15. Area boys and girls can sign up in person at Chestnut Neck or online before the 7 a.m. start time. The contest runs to noon.

Custom trophies will go to the winners and leaders, and T-shirts, door prizes and food will be part of the awards ceremony. The Absecon Saltwater Sportsmen's Club is the official sponsor.

Noel Feliciano reported a 28-inch weakfish, a 36-inch bluefish and an oversized 49-inch striped bass at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. He was so busy Monday when the local scribe called, he had not been able to post online any of the photos and videos he takes for his fishers.

He also reported that one of his boat crews reported “maxing out” on black sea bass. We can keep 10 black sea bass daily at 13 inches minimum. Noel said that crew kept only jumbos.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, was busy with rental-boat customers over the weekend and into Monday on at Ray Scott’s dock in Margate catching what he described as a lot of summer flounder.

He also mentioned big bluefish have arrived and reported boat customer James Texada and his son picked off two bluefish and two keeper summer flounder.

The blues are in the 6- to 7- pound range.

Scott said the new summer flounder regulations that allow for two fish measuring from 17 to 17.99 inches and one of more than 18 inches is making a big difference in the number of keepers going home for the dinner table.

Mike O’Neill rolls the charter/open boat Stray Cat from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet. The captain has been fishing sea bass in the 10- to 12-mile range and said everybody gets their limit of 10 fish.

He said they are all 3- to 4-pound gorgeous fish. O'Neill, who will run an open boat this week, said water temps off the beach jumped up to 64 degrees Sunday.

Dave Showell was heavily involved in setting up his pens at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon for blueclaw crabs.

He said summer flounder is as good as it gets and back-bay spring striped bass catches are great on the incoming tide with spot as bait. Dave also mentioned weakfish in the 3-pound range.

Catherine Algard sent a report from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood that described the same kind of variety.

They weighed a 3-pound, 14-ounce, 25.5-inch summer flounder for Michele Derer, of Wildwood. She caught with a live minnow and reported it was the biggest summer flounder she's ever caught.

The Sterling Harbor report also mentioned weakfish around the Wildwood jetties and striped bass in the surf at North Wildwood.

Find flounder

An open summer flounder tournament is planned for June 11 by the Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club. It is a back-bay-only event open to members and youth 16 and under for free and to the public for $20.

Sign up at Whale Creek Marina by 5 p.m. June 10. Fishing will go from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The weigh-ins will be 2 to 4 p.m. at Whale Creek,followed by an awards ceremony.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.