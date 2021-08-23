Mackerel, little tunny and snapper bluefish among the nice offshore haul

Fishing is good after some stormy weather brushed by us on its way to landfall to the north.
Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat charter boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet said Monday that fishing is “for sure” good 12 miles off.
How good?
He said they are catching king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, little tunny (false albacore) and snapper bluefish for a couple hours on the troll. Then they stop to bottom fish on the way back and pick off triggerfish and black sea bass.
He said it is exciting when six lines go off at the same time when they are trolling.
The captain said they caught a 30-pound king mackerel Friday. He said there is a “good bite” on king mackerel.
He said he did not miss a day of fishing due to the weather.
Captain Carl Sheppard on the charter boat Star Fish out of Beach Haven said Monday that summer flounder are moving into deeper water and are biting on long bait “with a wiggle in the water,” such as a strip of cut mackerel.
He said blowfish are starting to “kick in” around Barnegat Inlet. Sheppard said they also are getting black sea bass and sea robin.
One one recent trip with mate Max Goldman assisting the charter, they racked up 120 sea robin among a total catch of 167 fish.
Goldman is a product of the outstanding Junior Mates program organized by the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association who now has his captain’s license.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City is another who always seems to have interesting reports.
One of his rocks stars is Will Martinez of Atlantic City. Martinez got another picture taken at One-Stop with a quality catch. This time it was a 5.3-pound, 33-inch summer flounder that came off an Absecon Inlet jetty Friday.
Last month, Martinez posed with a 3.4-pound, 23.5-inch weakfish.
Karen Santoro at Ship Shop in Ventnor certified a 12-pound, 33-inch striped bass that Tom VanDuyne, of Ventnor, picked off an Atlantic City jetty Friday.
In addition to his regularly scheduled twice-daily outings, captain Mike Tabasso has what he calls the Friday Night Bites evening trips on the High Roller back-bay pontoon boat out of Gardner’s Basin in A.C.
The latest resulted in his biggest summer flounder of the season when Frank Goldyn, of Parsippany, hauled in a 7.6-pound, old-fashioned doormat in the backwaters of Absecon Inlet.
That trip was made more interesting by 8-year-old Nora Odonell, of Toms River, who caught keepers that weighed 2.78 and 2.59 pounds.
“It was a beautiful night after a rainy day,” Mike said Monday.
The Friday Night Bites (not fights) run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
On Monday, a 12 5/8-inch black sea bass was caught on the High Roller.
The variety of fish being reported in our waters is remarkable.
Triggerfish challenge summer flounder for the title of fan favorite. Plus, we have tautog, weakfish, sheepshead, kingfish, blowfish and spot for back bay, surf, inlet and inshore fishers.
Tuna are in the news, too.
Greg Cudnik of Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom said he had one of his best tuna trips on his Fish Heads charters. They caught yellowfin tuna 40 miles off.
He said bluefin tuna are much closer. One recent report put them 7 miles out.
Blue marlin, white marlin, tuna, dolphin (mahi) and wahoo were all documented in Sunday's edition of The Press in a story about last week’s big-time, big-game MidAtlantic tournament based at Canyon Club in Cape May and at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
609-350-0388
