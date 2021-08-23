Mackerel, little tunny and snapper bluefish among the nice offshore haul

Fishing is good after some stormy weather brushed by us on its way to landfall to the north.

Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat charter boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet said Monday that fishing is “for sure” good 12 miles off.

How good?

He said they are catching king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, little tunny (false albacore) and snapper bluefish for a couple hours on the troll. Then they stop to bottom fish on the way back and pick off triggerfish and black sea bass.

He said it is exciting when six lines go off at the same time when they are trolling.

The captain said they caught a 30-pound king mackerel Friday. He said there is a “good bite” on king mackerel.

He said he did not miss a day of fishing due to the weather.

Captain Carl Sheppard on the charter boat Star Fish out of Beach Haven said Monday that summer flounder are moving into deeper water and are biting on long bait “with a wiggle in the water,” such as a strip of cut mackerel.