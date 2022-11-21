Local fishers reeling in stripers in bunches: Shep on Fishing

Fall fishing keeps building with striped bass and tautog leading the way.

Weather has obviously played a role, which is not unusual as we head toward Thanksgiving.

The striper hounds, of which there are legions here in South Jersey and the state, are out there catching them up when conditions allow.

Andy Grossman reported Monday from Riptide Bait and Tackle that the Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 Fish Around the Clock Striped Bass Tournament this past weekend was won by a three-man Atlantic City Saltwater Anglers team with a three-fish total, with 26.14 pounds the heaviest.

The team was Brian Leomoine, Tom Streahle and Chris McCormack.

Leomoine reported Monday they were trolling north of Brigantine with green Umbrella Rigs.

They picked off five total bass.

Grossman provided another important number of $2,100 raised for the Elks Lodge 2428 veterans fund.

The 68th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic has had a run of striped bass recently.

As of Monday, the last 10 entries, and 12 of the last 14, have been striped bass, with two tautog showing up.

Alfonso Parente, of Delran, is the striped bass leader with a 19.56 pound entry he caught Nov. 3.

Fred Finger, of Marlton, leads tautog with a 4.8-pound entry.

The Classic rolls to Dec. 11.

Dave Showell. at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, always has interesting info. He runs his fishing safaris of mainly back-bay trips.

He said Monday the water temps in the bays dropped dramatically from 60s to 44 in less than a week.

Jason Theno, at Allen’s Dock in New Gretna, had a neat report. He said he caught a 2½-foot pickerel that chomped on a white perch.

He said his fishers are catching a lot of short stripers.

When conditions allow, black sea bass and tautog are biting on the offshore wrecks and reefs.

Mike O’Neill was on his way back to the dock at Seaview Harbor Marina on Monday with his open boat, Stray Cat, when the local scribe called for a report.

Fishing has “been good” between storms, Mike said. They had a lot of tog and a few black sea bass Monday.

John Nigro is the DJ dockmaster for the Starfish partyboat based in Sea Isle City.

He reported Monday that Saturday was very good fishing for tautog and black seas bass with fat porgy and a big bluefish mixed in.

He said they had 19 on board and they all limited out on tog and bass.

They have a Wednesday trip planned and then will get back to work with 8-hour and 10-hour trips coming up after taking Thanksgiving off.