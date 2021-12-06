Local fishers have their eyes on striper migration

Striped bass are highly anticipated by inshore boats captains and land-based surfcasters this time of year.
Their movement down the beaches is closely watched.
Mike O’Neill, captain of the charter boat Stray Cat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet, said he loaded up Sunday 2 miles off Ocean City. He said they were trolling No. 5 Clark’s Spoons and other lures and that the striper “were eating everything!”
He said the striper have been here, meaning off Great Egg, for a week. And, he added, they are “inside the fence,” within the state’s 3-mile legal zone.
O'Neill said they had ice on the boat and ropes when they launched early Sunday morning. He has been mainly fishing for tautog.
O'Neill has two open-boat 60-miłe runs for black sea bass sailing at 4 a.m. and returning at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
Bob Cope runs the charter boat Full Ahead out of Utch’s Marina in Cape May.
He said Monday that striped bass arrived in the stretch of water off Cape May County from Sea Isle City to off Hereford Inlet. He said he was out with two fishers, and they caught a bunch of striper with each collecting their one keeper.
Cope also said they had fish longer than the allowable maximum of 38 inches that went back alive. He said the presence of those heavyweights was a big surprise.
Cope, like O’Neill, is fishing for tautog. He said they get their limits most days with 4- to 5-pounders but some go into double-digits in weight.
Moving north up the beach by a few miles, Mark Shrenk skippers the Jessie James out of Brigantine through Absecon Inlet.
He is also catching striped bass inshore in what he said are “legal waters,” or inside the fence, as O’Neill labeled it. He said he is fishing Corsons Inlet northward.
Shrenk said they have had a lot of action and have hooked up with and returned bass longer than the max limit. He also is targeting sea bass.
Andy Grossman from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine said Monday that the previous six days provided good striped bass catches on Mojos and umbrella trolled behind boats off Brigantine.
Noel Feliciano reported Monday from One- Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that striped bass arę phenomenal 1 to 2 miles off, and he also weighed a couple of keepers caught off one of the A.C. jetties.
Feliciano has his super Fishing for Toys holiday classic under way.
Enter by donating an unwrapped toy or game valued at more than $20 to One Stop. Prizes will go to first place, second and third for the three-heaviest fish.
The contest wraps Dece. 15, and the gifts will then donated to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League.
