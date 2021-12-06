Local fishers have their eyes on striper migration

Cope also said they had fish longer than the allowable maximum of 38 inches that went back alive. He said the presence of those heavyweights was a big surprise.

Cope, like O’Neill, is fishing for tautog. He said they get their limits most days with 4- to 5-pounders but some go into double-digits in weight.

Moving north up the beach by a few miles, Mark Shrenk skippers the Jessie James out of Brigantine through Absecon Inlet.

He is also catching striped bass inshore in what he said are “legal waters,” or inside the fence, as O’Neill labeled it. He said he is fishing Corsons Inlet northward.

Shrenk said they have had a lot of action and have hooked up with and returned bass longer than the max limit. He also is targeting sea bass.

Andy Grossman from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine said Monday that the previous six days provided good striped bass catches on Mojos and umbrella trolled behind boats off Brigantine.