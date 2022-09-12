Late-summer fishing mixing with a touch of fall fishing: Shep on Fishing

Fall fishing is generally considered a favorite season here in South Jersey.

Recent reports indicate that late summer isn’t shabby right now.

Summer flounder are hanging close in very decent numbers and quality. Bluefish, striped bass, kingfish, spot, croaker, tautog, triggerfish, sheepshead all have been mentioned in recent reports.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, said Monday that two of his dock customers, Marty Whitcraft and John Legore, went summer flounder fishing recently and returned with a total of three keepers.

He also reported that he gave striped bass a try Monday with live spot as bait and picked off one keeper and one schoolie.

“Same old” fishing was his comment, and then he added tautog to his report.

Bob Rush is owner, captain and entrepreneur of the Starfish fleet that rolls from Sea Isle City. He had the same kind of message describing summer flounder and croaker for customers on the Starfish party boat along with out-of-season black sea bass.

Mike O’Neill last had the Stray Cat open boat out in a 6-foot swell Saturday and reported the bottom fishing was “not bad.” He also said croaker were strong along with weakfish and summer flounder.

He said they tried trolling for mahi but the inshore water was “smoky cloudy” and they were not biting in 75 degree water. He also mentioned sizeable out-of-season black sea bass and false albacore catches.

Captain Mike is running an open boat Wednesday to Sunday leaving Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet at 7:30 a.m.

Irv Hurd guides the Miss Avalon party boat from Avalon Sport Fishing Center.

He also said summer flounder are “good,” with some hitting the limit, plus sheepshead. Irv said he has a 10-hour deep water summer flounder run planned for Sunday. It is a reservation-only setup with 17 fishers already signed on.

Noel Feliciano reported Monday from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that “corn-cob” mullet, spearing and bunker are keeping striped bass, bluefish and the occasional weakfish happy inshore and in the back bays in what sounded like a touch of fall fishing.

The mention of fall fishing sets up the the Riptide Bait and Tackle Surf Fishing Derby at Brigantine.

It starts Thursday and continues to Dec. 10 with cash prizes for striped bass, bluefish, tautog and kingfish. All fish must be caught from the island of Brigantine. The entry fee is $30 and can be obtained at Riptide.

Brigantine four-wheel drive permits are required to drive the front beach in Brigantine.

Surfcasters can win $500, $300, $150 for first, second and third places in striped bass, and $300, $200, $100 for the top three places for blues, kings and tog.

Andy Grossman at Riptide said money raised by the contest goes to local charities.

The Association of Surf Angling Club’s American Angler tournament is Saturday on Long Beach Island. The entry fee for up to six-person teams is $80. It's $25 for individuals and $15 for youth 17 and under.

In person registration will run from 5 to 7 a.m. at Surf City Fire Hall, 713 N. Long Beach Boulevard. That is also is where the awards ceremony will be held.