Spring fishing is getting better by the day.

Summer flounder and striped bass have been the main players. Black drumfish have joined the lineup, and black sea bass are up next.

Bluefish are cruising around, and a few nice weakfish have been caught.

Plus, the first kingfish have arrived. White perch continue to be sometimes plentiful and fat.

That is quite a springtime variety.

Cliff Higbee repeated Monday what he has said recently: This is the best striped bass run in 45 years at Higbee’s Marina, near the popular surf fishing stretch in Fortescue on the Delaware Bay.

He said horseshoe crabs have moved in but that knowledgeable surf-casters know how to float the baits off the bottom so the crabs can’t reach.

The black drumfish bite in Brigantine also has been a phenom. Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle there said Monday it was “was top to bottom” along the beach with lots of drum, including one that weighed 45 pounds.

He said the bite started after 5 p.m. Thursday and kept going with “every rod in the water hooked up.”

Summer flounder continue to be “as good as it gets,” according to Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Abseccon.

Mike Tabasso runs the popular pontoon party boat High Roller out of Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City into the back bays inside Absecon Inlet.

He recorded a recent 4.88-pounder caught by Lawrence Jeffers, of Pleasantville. On Saturday, they counted 10 keepers in the morning followed by 11 in the afternoon.

The weight of that summer flounder is very typical of recent catches. A significant number of 3- to 6-pound summer flounder are around, but no double-figure doormats have been reported.

The Ann and Nucie Bruno Kids Fishing Tournament is Saturday out of Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic. The Absecon Saltwater Sportsmen Club sponsors it for for youth age 16 and younger.

Registration is $15 and can be done in person at Chestnut Neck Boat Yard up to the starting time of 7 a.m. or by calling 609-652-1119 this week. The contest runs to noon Saturday and will be followed by an awards ceremony complete with food and soda.

The tourney is for bluefish and summer flounder with prizes for one through five single-heaviest in each category. Maryanne Schutz of Chestnut Neck said Monday that every entrant will get a T-shirt and a door prize.

This is the 23rd edition of the popular youth classic.

Black sea bass season reopens Wednesday. Many of the area’s offshore party boats and charter boats are ready to get started.