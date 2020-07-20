Summer visitors continue to arrive to enjoy the toasty, moist conditions we are experiencing in the middle of July in South Jersey.
Jim Lutz, who runs the charter boat Nev-R-Enuf out of Avalon Sport Fishing Center, called with an interesting report when he got back to the dock Monday.
He said he was trolling Clark Spoons for Spanish mackerel close to the beach at Sea Isle Lumps and locked in to some king mackerel. He certified an 8-pound king with two 9-pounders and topped them off with a 15.8-pound slugger.
That goes to the top of the leaderboard posted on the deck just outside Moran’s Dockside at Avalon Fishing Center.
Lutz said king mackerel are here “way earlier” than the usual arrival schedule of August and that the almost 16-pounder is ”big for this area.”
Well, hard to believe, August is just two weeks away.
Lutz said bluefish in the 12- to 13-inch range are cruising Avalon Shoal, another popular inshore lump off Townsends Inlet.
He reported there is a new buoy at Avalon Shoal that replaces the one that was sinking.
So what else does the correspondent have? He said the air temp was 82 degrees out on the ocean, not 92 like on land.
Let us move to the inside waters where quality summer flounder continue to reside.
The results of the 27th Duke of Fluke on Saturday are a strong indication of that phenomena.
Cathy Algard from Sterling Harbor Marina in North Wildwood provided as complete a report as did Lutz.
First, they attracted a fleet of 86 boats and crews, plus 30 kayaks. It was a back-bay only contest in its 27th year. The good turnout was down from 110 entries last year, but that's not surprising given the difficult times we are enduring.
And they had some decent-size fish weighed.
The heaviest weighed 7.24 pounds and was caught on the boat Regal Buoy captained by Paul Regalbuto Jr., of Millville. El Niño with Nino Aversa was second in the boat division at 6.51 pounds, and Can’t Get Rite with Brian Nichols was third at 6.24.
Meagan Trainor, a registered nurse from Haddonfield, won the Duchess award with a 4.25-pound entry caught on the Miss Addison. Charlie Engellen, of Washington Township, won the Junior Division with a 4.28-pounder caught on the Three Pete II.
Vinson Marinaro, of Philadelphia, was the kayak division champ with a 4.53 flattie.
Cathy said fishers kept their spacing and had their masks on at the weigh-ins with the winners taking them off just for photos and putting them right back on.
There was no barbecue awards ceremony this time. Cathy said that despite the restrictions, “everyone was so appreciative.”
It was hot, and Cathy said she had her mask on the whole time.
Up the coast, Jim Hutchinson Sr. filed a report for the Beach Haven Charterboat Association that included info about another almost 10-pounder.
Brett Taylor operates the charter boat Reel Reaction, and he recently reeled off three trips in one day.
It started out with a three-hour outing that resulted in close to 30 blowfish in the morning followed by another three-hour back-bay swing that racked up close to 30 summer flounder with three keepers.
A four-hour late afternoon run with Marc Creator, his wife, Erin, and son, Brady, was topped by daughter Abby hauling in a 9-pound, 29.5-inch doormat.
Hutchinson said that fish was caught in 3 1/2 feet of water.
Robin Scott of Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate posted online a photo of a 4.5-pound summer flounder caught in the Margate backwaters.
Robin reported that fisher Jim Howser, of Philadelphia, has been trying to catch a 4-pound-plus summer flounder for four years to claim the $100 gift certificate offered at Ray Scott’s
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.