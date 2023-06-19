Summer is coming up, and summer fishing is already here.

Sounds as though Father’s Day was a biggie throughout the area. All correspondents talked about a great day in several ways.

Cliff Higbee said Monday from Higbee’s Bait and Tackle in Fortescue that he had anywhere from 40 to 100 fishers catching spot at various times along the beach. He said it was one of his best Father’s Days, with “people everywhere”.

He said fishing can be described as somebody fishing for everything. And that included a half-dozen keeper striped bass measuring 28 1/2 inches to 31 inches.

Swinging around to Brigantine, Andy Grossman got a new summer flounder leader Monday in his Riptide Bait and Tackle spring fishing derby. The local scribe called for a fishing report as Chris Grube weighed in a 4-pound, 1.3-ounce summer flounder caught on the boat Empty Pockets. That put Grube on top of the contest leaderboard.

Grossman described fishing on what he calls “The Rock” as “we got everything!” Fishers caught black drumfish, striped bass and summer flounder.

Cool story about 12-year old Luke Callihan, of from Pennington, Mercer County. He caught black drumfish in the Brigantine surf Sunday evening. He had no bites to start but just as he was about to leave, another surfcaster caught a drum, so he decided to stay.

He hooked into four. One broke off in the surf.

Next cool thing about this story is that the young fisher released the other three. He has caught three striped bass in the surf, but they were all shorts and were released.

He said he has been fishing for “6 or 7” years and that his best catch was a 6-foot shark in the surf last year that also went back in the water alive.

Tournament talk

The Grassy Sound Fluke Tournament is one of the summer highlights. The 17th edition is Saturday in North Wildwood.

The entry fee is $275 per boat at the captain’s meeting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Prizes are for first, second and third heaviest in boat and kayak, plus the two heaviest combined weight, age 15 and under heaviest and the women’s heaviest “Daisy Mae” award. Calcuttas for summer flounder, bluefish, weakfish and striped bass are available.

One of the highlights is barbecue with a live band at the awards banquet. Go to grassysoundmarina.com for details.

The Jane Shetler Debbe Starr Memorial women’s tournament sponsored by the Strathmere Environmental and Fishing Club is also Saturday. It is an open contest for all women and girls. The entry fee is $10 but free for girls 16 and under.

Register at Whale Creek Marina. Boundaries are back bays between 41st Street Bridge in Sea Isle City to the old railroad bridge at 52nd Street in Ocean City.

The Fish Around The Clock Flounder Fiasco will start at 12:01 a.m. Friday and run to 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Sign up for $80 per boat with four anglers at Riptide, the Brigantine VFW at 121 31st Street or on the Brigantine VFW website (vfw6964.org). Grossman said to register by Thursday.

It is a three-heaviest contest with prizes for first, second and third places, plus an optional Calcutta. The awards banquet is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.