Jordan's big catch highlights Atlantic City Quest for the Ring fishing tourney

Johnson hosts this tournament annually each March in Hollywood, Florida.

But after teaming up with the Atlantic City Sports Commission, the legendary former Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and University of Miami coach and recent inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame brought the prestigious tournament to the resort.

Along with Johnson, Greg Mark, Bruce Eberst and Tod Roy are partners who helped start the event. Mark and Eberst played football under Johnson at Miami.

Roy had owned a restaurant near campus at the time, which is how he was introduced to the trio. The four are still close friends.

“We started the event in South Florida 10 years ago, and built a really good brand,” Roy said. “It’s a great event, and it’s a lot of fun. Here in the Northeast, it’s some of the best fishing in the world. The two largest tournaments in the world are right here.

“We were coming in here not to compete with them, but to fish with them. It’s all part of it. The Northeast, the fishers that are up here, they want more events. They want world-class events here in their backyard. We wanted to fish out of the same pond.