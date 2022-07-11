Jimmy Johnson's fishing tournament returns to Atlantic City: Shep on Fishing

No matter which way you look offshore and inshore, we have a lot happening on the fishing scene this summer.

The big-league big-game Jimmy Johnson Atlantic City Quest for the Ring Championship Fishing Week that launched Monday has added a ton to the local fishing lineup.

Fishing continues to Friday, but the festivities will roll through the weekend.

Weigh-ins are 5 to 9 p.m. at the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina and are open to the public, according to tournament director Bric Peeples.

Live running updates of entries can be viewed daily at jjfishweek.catchstat.com. When contacted Monday morning, Peeples reported that a white marlin release already had been registered.

A subsequent early afternoon check showed three tuna on the boat Pari Passau with Chris Jones, Jared Millard and Margo Voliman as the listed anglers.

Other early catches included one blue marlin, one sailfish and two white marlin releases. Daily weigh-in stats won’t be official until the boats get back to the marina.

Peebles said 83 boats are in the fleet. They had 78 last year.

The purse is listed as a guaranteed $1 million-plus, according to the news release.

Fishing categories, according to Peeples, are white marlin, blue marlin, tuna wahoo and dolphin (mahi).

Inshore action

In addition to that offshore news, we have quite a remarkable variety inshore, in the surf along the beaches and in the inlets and back bays.

And on the Delaware Bay, Cliff Higbee at Higbee’s Marina said he had just certified the biggest cobia ever at his Fortescue tackle shop. It weighed 40.5 pounds and measured 50 1/2 inches.

Tyler Smith caught it while flounder fishing with his dad at Miah Maull Shoal.

Otherwise, out in the bay, Cliff said Monday, that fishers are picking summer flounder, a lot of half-pound to 2-pound bluefish and spot.

Summer flounder are the fan favorite. They are still solid in the back bays and inlets and heading out into ocean. Reports indicate they are liking minnows as bait.

Kingfish have been joined in the surf by spot. As usual, bloodworm is the most popular bait. Sheepshead are biting sand fleas around the rocks and bridges.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City posted photos online of a 32-inch striped bass and a 24-inch, 4.7-pound weakfish caught in Absecon Inlet.

And just for an interesting contrast at the other end of the fishing spectrum, Stockton University professor Adam Aguiar took 15 grade school students from Principal Academy Charter School in Egg Harbor Township on a tour of the university's science buildings followed by a Zoom presentation on perseverance by educator, author and motivational speaker Jasmyn Wright.

Then they participated in a fishing challenge on Lake Fred in Galloway Township and caught sunnies, catfish and largemouth bass.

Aguiar has a doctorate and is an assistant professor of biology. The recent outing was part of his New Angles for Success program.

He reported that “it was a blast."