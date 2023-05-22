Memorial Day weekend is coming up, the fishing seems more like summer.

The variety in South Jersey is remarkable, with striped bass, summer flounder, black drumfish, bluefish, weakfish and kingfish all visiting the surf, inlets or back bays.

Plus, we have black sea bass offshore and white perch in the rivers and streams.

Andy Grossman said from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine there are stretches of nonstop action on the front beach of Brigantine with surfcasters hooking up drum, bass and blues.

He said Brigantine, which he calls The Rock, is “on fire” at times … mostly in the evenings or early mornings.

He also said the surf-fishing contest in Brigantine on Saturday recorded kingfish. That was the Surf N Land Association contest that was the second of the Association of Surf Angling Club’s tour of South Jersey beaches.

They had an old-fashioned bluefish blitz in Absecon Inlet of 1- to 2-pound fish sometimes described as cocktail blues.

Noel Feliciano posted a video and photos of that action on his Facebook page for One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

At Moran’s Dockside in Avalon, Jim Moran just opened his popular hoagie and deli division that somehow fits right in with the bait-and-tackle gear at the shop.

Dave Showell reported from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon that the softshell crab season has begun. He said his tanks there at the marina on Absecon Creek are full of crabs. Plus, he said Monday, he had a good morning on one of his fishing safaris with three bonus tag striped bass and two fish they released. He said they used spot for bait.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate said Sunday seemed more like the first day of summer. The bays and channels in that area were crowded with boats, according to at least one report.

Scott said they were busy all day and that the summer flounder action was good. Bluefish have moved into the back bays there, he added.

Here are a couple of cool items.

Moran has a deck dockside where customers can enjoy sandwiches while watching ospreys in their nests on Cedar Island.

Feliciano is super at taking photos and videos and posting them on his Facebook page. One of his latest was of himself sitting on his motorcycle with a big smile while showing off a quality weakfish he caught. The scene was complete with a beautiful sunrise behind him.

Moran has his spring fishing well underway. They just got a new weakfish leader with a 6.5-pound beauty caught by Mike Loughran. The striped bass division is led by 42-inch release by Ted Bonner.

The tournament, which also has a bluefish division, continues to June 21. The entry fee is $10 or $25 with a T-shirt at Moran’s Dockside located at 14th Street and Ocean Drive in Avalon.

Moran also said that the dredge that was working Townsends Inlet has hauled out, which should improve fishing from the popular jetty there.

Feliciano reported that Juan Rodriguez Lugo, of Atlantic City, caught and released a 52-inch striped bass. Reached by phone, Lugo said he also had a limit of three bluefish he kept while working it in Absecon Inlet on Sunday evening.

There was no photo of Lugo and that bass, but it was way beyond the legal maximum length of less than 38 inches.