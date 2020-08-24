The variety of fishing as we head toward September is remarkable.
It seems as though good fishing is covering South Jersey.
Irv Hurd delivered the magic formula for fishers on the Miss Avalon. The captain of the party boat was “flying” back to the dock at Avalon Sport Fishing Center on Monday.
He said his crew of customers had calm seas and smiles after a trip with ever-bending fishing rods.
They are catching triggerfish. He said they counted 30 Monday. He said they also had them like that Saturday and Sunday.
Plus, they had a day with 17 or 18 keeper summer founder at a 1-for-5 ratio along with a “ton” of small black sea bass.
He said he was 4 miles off heading back and recorded ocean water temps of 77 degrees.
They are fishing Townsends Inlet Reef and off Wildwood.
Up the coast out of Barnegat Inlet, the connections are similar.
The Star Fish with captain Carl Sheppard has been catching big summer flounder and black sea bass on inshore structure, according to young mate Max Goldman.
The report from Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the Beach Haven Charterboat Association also described Miss Beach Haven with captain Frank Carmada catching summer flounder weighing up to 4 to 6 pounds and Irish Jig with captain Gary Dugan recording a mixed bag catch of bluefish, summer flounder, black sea bass, tautog and triggerfish.
Mike O’Neill said it was blazing hot Monday, and he did not mean just the fishing. He said the fishers on the Stray Cat charter/open boat based at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet were “melting today.”
They trolled up mahi, king mackerel and little tunny with the standard Clark’s Spoons and spreaders.
He said king mackerel were “everywhere” inshore and offshore. He was working 15 to 20 miles off.
He said there were a lot of common porpoise out there.
They were also feeding in the back bays of Margate recently as shown by videos taken by excited kayakers and provided to Robin Scott at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate.
The reefs off Cape May County are holding summer flounder. Catherine Algard reported from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood that limits of “nice size” summer flounder are coming off Wildwood Reef, Cape May Reef, Reef 11 and Reef 10.
Mike Cunningham said from Sea Isle City Bait and Tackle that he weighed a 7 1/2 -pound summer flounder caught at T.I. Reef, plus some 4- or 5- pounders and a lot of keeper black sea bass.
He also said knowledgeable fishers keeping to the back bays are getting at least one keeper every trip, so that is still happening.
He said mahi have moved within 10 to 15 miles off, and little tunny (aka false albacore), Spanish mackerel and king mackerel have joined the frolic.
Mike provided the surprise of the latest reports when he said surf fishers reported catching pompano, a popular species found in more southern waters.
He said they had a “killer” catch of striped bass on light tackle last week.
Tourney talk
The offshore action is incredible as documented by the results of last week’s MidAtlantic based at the Canyon Club in Cape May and at Sunset Harbor in Ocean City, Maryland.
Aside from the record payout of $4,074,430 (yes, that’s millions) and record competition fleet of 181 craft, the catch was just as remarkable.
Mike Yocco and crew on the MJs out of Jupiter, Florida, swept first and second in tuna with 195- and 189-pound bigeye that earned a combined payout of $913,833. That is a tuna division record.
Comprehensive results and photos are here.
* * *
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
