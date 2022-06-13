Frankie Rich IV takes top 3 prizes in flounder tourney one day before 9th birthday

Summer flounder probably remains the fan favorite with Father’s Day and the official start of summer coming up soon.

A cool local story involves the fourth generation of a local fishing family all named Frank Rich.

Frankie Rich IV turned 9 on Sunday, one day after he swept the three top prizes in the Matthew Bee Memorial Fund Summer Flounder Tournament.

His dad, Frank III, said Monday the family tradition goes back to what he estimated to be 90-plus years with his grandfather the grand master.

Frank III runs the Victoria Ann. With Frank Tummarello, Doug Krouse and John Siganos also on board, they went fishing in the ocean. Frank III said his son sat on the railing and jigged all day.

They wound up with 11 keepers.

Frankie topped the nice haul with a 4.7-pound, 22 3/4-inch summer flounder. That took heaviest fish, the Calcutta pool and junior honors.

The family is from Northfield. Young Frankie also made news when he caught a 42-pound striped bass when he was 4, his dad said.

The tournament is in its third year and was organized by well-known and respected fisher Tia Bucci, of Linwood.

Tia said Monday that 121 fishers competed.

A fisher signed in as Tony Z. was second with a 4-pound flounder, and Steve Morrison was third at 3.6 pounds.

The awards ceremony attracted more than 200 to the back deck of Tight Lines, operated by Chris Balaban on the bay in Somers Point.

While that was the local highlight, the statewide Jersey Coast Anglers Association had big news out of its 26th summer flounder contest Saturday.

The news release stated that for the first time a $50,000 bonus Calcutta prize was awarded for heaviest doormat of more than 12 pounds. It weighed 12.45 pounds and was caught by Ted Gaydos, of Spotswood. The crew won two Calcuttas in the Sandy Hook region for a total of just over $57,000.

That will buy fuel for awhile.

Drew Reuter, of Mullica Hill, took the title in the Southern Region (Great Bay to Cape May) with a 6.02-pound flounder.

Go to jcaa@jcaa.org for details.

Fine fishing all around

Fishing is phenomenal in South Jersey, with striped bass of all sizes, black drumfish, bluefish, kingfish, weakfish, sheepshead and triggerfish in the mélange.

Hardshell blue claw crabs are moving around the back-bay waters. And the first reports of offshore big-game action have surfaced.

Brad Tabaac, of Atlantic City, and Howard Krein, of Ventnor, went to Lindenkohl Canyon on Saturday. They totaled three yellowfin tuna while trolling Krein’s boat Cutter Loose.

Here’s a reminder about this Saturday’s The Brutus Summer Flounder, Bluefish and Striped Bass Tournament. Email brutusboy6665@aol.com for details and information about how to enter.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

