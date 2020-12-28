Fistfuls of fat tog highlight strong catches as year winds down

Looks as though we will have some quality fishing right to the end of the year.
A couple of excellent reports from boat captains described continued super action, particularly for tautog, plus black sea bass in the ocean, and white perch coming on strong in the rivers and streams with shortie schoolie striped bass.
And one captain mentioned bluefish among the haul.
Jason Kleinschmidt operates the Cape May Lady party boat from South Jersey Marina in Cape May. He had another successful sortie Sunday.
He carried a safely distanced crew of 15 customers, who racked up 50 tautog total with 30 topping the 5-pound mark.
“All quality fish,” he said Monday.
Kleinschmidt joined the chorus of other captains when he said that this has been one of the best years for catching tog.
John Nigro is the dock master for the party boat Starfish based at Sea Isle City. He has been providing an album of excellent photos of happy, bundled up and masked fishers flashing fistfuls of fat tog.
The latest journey offshore by the Starfish was Sunday when a private charter caught “nice fish.”
The Starfish has three more runs planned for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday before boat owner/captain Bob Rush wraps it up for the season.
Mark Schrenk, on the other hand, runs the charter boat Jessie James out of Brigantine.
“If somebody calls, we go,” he said Monday. He said he has a group signed up for the next good weather day.
One of the recent Jessie James trips racked up black sea bass with tautog and some 2- to 6-pound bluefish.
Bluefish have been kind of scarce around here this year, so that appearance is good news.
Mark said he is working wrecks and reefs in 180 to 240 feet of water off Absecon Inlet.
On the other spectrum of South Jersey fishing, white perch are active in the rivers and streams around South Jersey.
Dan Spitzer reported from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that white perch are biting at some of the well-known spots in the Great Egg Harbor River watershed.
He said a lot of fishers are going for them. He described the catches as “a couple dozen” per fisher.
He was not giving away any secret spots when mentioning the expansive sod bank near Jeffries Landing on the Great Egg Harbor River. That is one is a well- known area for perch.
Before he talked about white perch, Spitzer mentioned that short striped bass are also biting. We have only a few more days to catch striper in the inlets, rivers and streams because the season runs through Dec. 31 and then closes for two months.
We can still fish for them 0 to 3 miles off the coast all year.
Mullica River also holds white perch. Bloodworm and grass shrimp are the two main baits.
For the time of the year, fishing seems primed to continue to be very decent into 2021. Given all of the other downers of this year that thankfully is coming to an end, fishing was pretty darn good.
Contact: 609-350-0388
