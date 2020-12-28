Fistfuls of fat tog highlight strong catches as year winds down

Mark Schrenk, on the other hand, runs the charter boat Jessie James out of Brigantine.

“If somebody calls, we go,” he said Monday. He said he has a group signed up for the next good weather day.

One of the recent Jessie James trips racked up black sea bass with tautog and some 2- to 6-pound bluefish.

Bluefish have been kind of scarce around here this year, so that appearance is good news.

Mark said he is working wrecks and reefs in 180 to 240 feet of water off Absecon Inlet.

On the other spectrum of South Jersey fishing, white perch are active in the rivers and streams around South Jersey.

Dan Spitzer reported from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that white perch are biting at some of the well-known spots in the Great Egg Harbor River watershed.

He said a lot of fishers are going for them. He described the catches as “a couple dozen” per fisher.

He was not giving away any secret spots when mentioning the expansive sod bank near Jeffries Landing on the Great Egg Harbor River. That is one is a well- known area for perch.