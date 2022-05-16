Fishing superb when winds ease up: Shep on Fishing

Fishing is very high quality when the weather gives us a break.

Summer flounder, striped bass and now-slamming bluefish are a knockout combination when the winds ease off.

John Herron summed it up when he answered the phone Monday morning while on The Keeper back-bay pontoon party boat.

The local scribe called while the well-known captain was at the helm with his morning four-hour summer flounder sojourn into the back bays of Margate and Longport.

After days of wind and rain curtailing local fishing, the question was about whether or not the super summer flounder would pick up where they left off after the excellent early start to the season on May 2.

He said he had five keeper fish in the box in the first hour they were out on the water.

The summer founder regs allow for three fish daily possession with two measuring from 17 inches to 17.99 inches and a third fish of more than 18 inches in state marine waters, and three fish of more than 17 inches in Delaware Bay.

Pretty good omen for continued quality summer flounder.

Moran’s Dockside in Avalon certified one of heavier summer flounder this season when David Woolson, of Barrington, toted a 6.20-pounder.

Moran’s also reported that a 12.02-pound bluefish was caught by Teddy Leonard, of Avalon.

Striped bass continue unabated in area waters despite the recent less-than-ideal conditions.

Several striper that were longer than the maximum were reported. We can keep one fish daily possession measuring from 28 to less than 38 inches.

There have some “too tall” striper longer than that caught and released. There also have been plenty of quality keeper-size bass.

Isidro Valentin is one of the rocks stars who works it from the Atlantic City jetties of Absecon Inlet. He is based out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. His latest was a 33-inch table-size beauty.

Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop that they had what sounded like a bluefish blitz over the weekend.

Noel, ever the promoter, called it fishing “mayhem."

On the Brigantine side of Absecon Inlet, Andy Grossman had a similar excited report from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine.

He said surf fishing in Brigantine is bending rods with striped bass and bluefish. Andy said Monday that it started to bounce back Friday. They are crazy busy, he said, with surfcasters. The jetty jockeys are fishing mainly at night, he added.

One of the big early tournaments is scheduled for Saturday when the Local Boys Summer Flounder event renews for the 14th time.

It is headed by Roy Parker and headquartered at Hackneys’ Boat Yard located at 114 Margate Blvd. in Northfield. Registration is $50. Prizes are first, second and third based on the number of entries. Plus, there are awards for the women’s division and for youth under16.

Sign up from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Hackney’s.

The Surf N Land stop on the Association of Surf Angling Clubs schedule is Saturday in Brigantine.

Registration is $60 for teams and $10 for individuals from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. at the 16th Street parking lot in Brigantine.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

