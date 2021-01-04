Fishing slows a bit after strong last week to 2020

Fishing was good in the ocean right to the end of the year, but reports were scarce to start 2021.

Wednesday was a good day for tautog, black sea bass and some porgy offshore.

White perch are strong, and at least that popular fishery continued through the weekend into the new year in the rivers and streams throughout the area.

It is winter, of course, but likely there still is some decent fishing just ahead.

Jason Kleinschmidt guided the Cape May Lady party boat from its berth at South Jersey Marina in Cape May, most recently Wednesday. His crew of customers had numerous limits of tautog with the heaviest weighing 8½ pounds.

He is scheduled to make a run Tuesday morning and said Monday he “will stay at it” through January.

Mark Schrenk also made his most recent trip with the charter boat Jessie James out of Brigantine on Wednesday.

They caught an eight-man limit of black sea bass and some porgy in 30 fathoms of water off Absecon Inlet. He said it was a beautiful day on the water. The crew started out wearing parkas and gloves and wound up fishing in sweatshirts with 57 degree temps.