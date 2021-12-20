 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Fishing should improve as Christmas approaches
0 comments
top story
SHEP ON FISHING

Fishing should improve as Christmas approaches

  • 0
Shep headshot Mike Shepherd mugshot

Fishing columnist Michael Shepherd

Fishing chilled off for Monday morning but it should get right back to very decent with tolerable weather forecast for this week leading up to Christmas.

Mike O’Neill was stood up Monday morning for a scheduled trip when his customers got cold feet. Can’t blame them with the frigid morning temps that gave us a taste of winter.

He said he had two “pretty good” days fishing on the Stray Cat charterboat for tautog Saturday and Sunday with lots of limits and fish to a beefy 10 pounds.

He said he got water temperature readings still in the 50s so that gives him hope that good tautog and striped bass fishing will keep going strong for at least a couple of weeks.

He is mixing tog and striped bass sailing from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

Noel Feliciano got the itch to get out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City and went fishing Sunday with buddy Dan Ponzio Sr. on the War Dance charter boat.

Feliciano closed up shop at noon and they were back at the dock by 4 p.m. in A.C. with their two allowable keepers, both 33 inches he said. They got into stripers in relatively shallow water trolling Mojos.

He said he had a “blast” on his half a day off. The water temp inshore was 47 degrees.

In addition, he said schools of bunker were thick in Absecon Inlet from the Coast Guard Station to the Atlantic City seawall.

Up the coast off Long Beach Island, striped bass fishing was “positive” Saturday and Sunday, according to a report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom.

That report described stripers being caught in the ocean off the north end and south end.

One fisher had 20-plus bass fishing with jigs and with no other boat in sight.

Andy Grossman reported from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that they are still “crushing them” in the ocean 1½ to 2 miles out and well within the 3-mile state legal zone to be a keeper.

Andy said there are many fish longer than the maximum allowable limit of less than 38 inches going back.

Andy emphasized that striped bass longer than the maximum and shorter than the minimum of 28 inches are required to be safely handled and returned unharmed to the water. Circle hooks are required when fishing for striped bass.

He also said surf-fishing for bass is not doing that well.

We are starting to hear more emphasis on white perch fishing in the area’s rivers and streams.

Maryanne Shultz at Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic and Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon mentioned white perch catches.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News