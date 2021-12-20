Fishing should improve as Christmas approaches

Fishing chilled off for Monday morning but it should get right back to very decent with tolerable weather forecast for this week leading up to Christmas.

Mike O’Neill was stood up Monday morning for a scheduled trip when his customers got cold feet. Can’t blame them with the frigid morning temps that gave us a taste of winter.

He said he had two “pretty good” days fishing on the Stray Cat charterboat for tautog Saturday and Sunday with lots of limits and fish to a beefy 10 pounds.

He said he got water temperature readings still in the 50s so that gives him hope that good tautog and striped bass fishing will keep going strong for at least a couple of weeks.

He is mixing tog and striped bass sailing from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

Noel Feliciano got the itch to get out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City and went fishing Sunday with buddy Dan Ponzio Sr. on the War Dance charter boat.