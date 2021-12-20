Fishing should improve as Christmas approaches

Fishing chilled off for Monday morning but it should get right back to very decent with tolerable weather forecast for this week leading up to Christmas.
Mike O’Neill was stood up Monday morning for a scheduled trip when his customers got cold feet. Can’t blame them with the frigid morning temps that gave us a taste of winter.
He said he had two “pretty good” days fishing on the Stray Cat charterboat for tautog Saturday and Sunday with lots of limits and fish to a beefy 10 pounds.
He said he got water temperature readings still in the 50s so that gives him hope that good tautog and striped bass fishing will keep going strong for at least a couple of weeks.
He is mixing tog and striped bass sailing from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
Noel Feliciano got the itch to get out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City and went fishing Sunday with buddy Dan Ponzio Sr. on the War Dance charter boat.
Feliciano closed up shop at noon and they were back at the dock by 4 p.m. in A.C. with their two allowable keepers, both 33 inches he said. They got into stripers in relatively shallow water trolling Mojos.
He said he had a “blast” on his half a day off. The water temp inshore was 47 degrees.
In addition, he said schools of bunker were thick in Absecon Inlet from the Coast Guard Station to the Atlantic City seawall.
Up the coast off Long Beach Island, striped bass fishing was “positive” Saturday and Sunday, according to a report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom.
That report described stripers being caught in the ocean off the north end and south end.
One fisher had 20-plus bass fishing with jigs and with no other boat in sight.
Andy Grossman reported from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that they are still “crushing them” in the ocean 1½ to 2 miles out and well within the 3-mile state legal zone to be a keeper.
Andy said there are many fish longer than the maximum allowable limit of less than 38 inches going back.
Andy emphasized that striped bass longer than the maximum and shorter than the minimum of 28 inches are required to be safely handled and returned unharmed to the water. Circle hooks are required when fishing for striped bass.
He also said surf-fishing for bass is not doing that well.
