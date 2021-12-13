Fishing, outdoors advocate Robin Scott, owner of Ray Scott's Dock in Margate, dies

This column was a sad, sad struggle.
Longtime friend and column contributor Robin Scott of the family-tradition Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate died Saturday morning, her family said Saturday.
Robin and her third-generation family have been operating the business since 1959.
Robin was small in stature but huge in recreational fishing and always involved in preserving a natural way of life for outdoors enthusiasts.
She promoted fishing and crabbing and protecting wildlife. Robin was well-known for rescuing, raising and releasing turtles back into nature.
Ray and Blanche Scott launched Ray Scott’s Dock at 9211 Amherst Avenue in Margate. Robin had been for years running the operation that includes a bait and tackle shop, a rental-boat fleet plus pontoon boats with captains, an engine repair service, kayak sales and rentals and, recently, a cruising South Jersey tiki boat.
Now the iconic operation is inherited by the third generation: her daughter, Rachel Scott, and son, Ray Bonar (known as Scott).
Robin was a dynamo. She was always doing something to augment the landmark property and business.
It is a neat place where locals could stop in and sit out back and enjoy the back-bay scene, often with awesome sunsets and maybe some conversation with other visitors.
Robin had a sense of humor but was tough when she thought it was important. Most recently, she opposed proposed ocean wind turbines off the coast and summer flounder regulations that require fishers to (diminish) the female breeders.
Fishing for summer flounder and crabbing were paramount for the uncountable customers who visited from all over the East Coast, but they brought many other species into the shop, too. A state-record sheepshead was a recent highlight.
Ray Scott’s was an important weigh station for the season-long Atlantic City Press Fishing Contest back in the day and for the current Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby, plus numerous other local fishing contests.
She was on the Summer Flounder, Black Sea Bass and Scup Advisory Board for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
Robin reveled in the back-bay scene with family and friends close by. She was involved in many other community events and endeavors. This column focused on her efforts on behalf of the fishing community.
Other details will be forthcoming.
Other news
Here’s a transition into a fishing report because it is an important stretch for local fishers.
Striped bass continue to be awesome inshore within the state 3-mile legal zone and decent along the beachfront.
Tautog are plentiful around the rockpiles and bridges.
Irv Hurd, captain of the party boat Miss Avalon, took a private run Monday with three others because he felt he had to catch some fish. They returned with 10 tautog up to 5 1/2 pounds.
He’s taking the party boat for a ride offshore for black sea bass Wednesday. They'll leave Avalon Sport Fishing Center at 7 a.m.
Mike O’Neill on the charter boat Stray Cat based at Seaview Harbor Marina will be “togging” this week and fishing for striped bass Dec. 22-26.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said striped bass were in Absecon Inlet on Monday, with one fisher reporting catches of four keeper-size bass with a plug. A 32-incher was kept.
Noel’s Fishing for Toys wraps Wednesday, the same day he has his customer-appreciation barbecue at midday.
Flounder focus
The hybrid meeting of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and the Mid-Atlantic Marine Fishery Management Council is this week. The agenda for Tuesday lists summer flounder and black sea bass. Go to MAFMC.org to tune in.
