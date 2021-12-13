Fishing, outdoors advocate Robin Scott, owner of Ray Scott's Dock in Margate, dies

+4 Ray Scott's Dock boat rental an icon in Margate MARGATE — Ray Scott’s Dock is a gem of the New Jersey shore because its rental boats take yo…

It is a neat place where locals could stop in and sit out back and enjoy the back-bay scene, often with awesome sunsets and maybe some conversation with other visitors.

Robin had a sense of humor but was tough when she thought it was important. Most recently, she opposed proposed ocean wind turbines off the coast and summer flounder regulations that require fishers to (diminish) the female breeders.

Fishing for summer flounder and crabbing were paramount for the uncountable customers who visited from all over the East Coast, but they brought many other species into the shop, too. A state-record sheepshead was a recent highlight.

Ray Scott’s was an important weigh station for the season-long Atlantic City Press Fishing Contest back in the day and for the current Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby, plus numerous other local fishing contests.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was on the Summer Flounder, Black Sea Bass and Scup Advisory Board for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.

Robin reveled in the back-bay scene with family and friends close by. She was involved in many other community events and endeavors. This column focused on her efforts on behalf of the fishing community.