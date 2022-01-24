Fishing meetings, related activities fast approaching

Fishing news is not hot right now.
Maybe it is more of an indication that few fishers are enjoying this wintry weather and maybe are doing other things, such as heading for Florida.
White perch is one of the best fisheries we are fortunate to have here in South Jersey, and that is holding true when the aficionados get motivated and bundled up against the winter.
Bloodworm and grass shrimp on small two-hook rigs are the familiar fishing style.
Perch are well-known for moving around and up and down our estuaries.
Sites mentioned recently for giving up white perch: midriver in the Mullica River off Green Bank and Lower Bank and from the sod bank at the end of Hay Road; and Great Egg Harbor River off Jeffers Landing, plus South River; and in Cumberland County at Back Creek near Husted’s Landing.
Oher interesting and important local features for fishers are coming right up.
The winter meeting of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission runs from Tuesday to Thursday.
It is a webinar-only format that has its usual busy agenda.
Interested fishing fans can go to asmfc.org for instructions on how to participate in the proceedings by listening to the discussions. A number of meetings concern issues important to fishers here in South Jersey and all over the Eastern Seaboard.
There is some speculation that summer flounder regulations might change slightly.
The summer flounder portion of the agenda is scheduled from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, following a 1-2:30 session featuring tautog.
Both are very important to South Jersey fishers and stakeholders such as bait and tackle shops and charter boat and party boat captains and their legions of customers.
Striped bass will get their time at bat from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Fishing flea market
A worthy local event is the Southern Regional High School Fishing Flea Market on Saturday, Feb. 12. It is a fundraiser for the school's fishing club.
It is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Regional Middle School at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. Admission is $4. There is no charge for youth under age 13.
New and used fishing gear will be for sale. Proceeds will help support the club's youth fishing program.
Call adviser Jason Hoch at 609-597-9481 ext. 2120.
Online course
Enrollment is open for a Rutgers University course labeled IFISSH (Introductory Fisheries Science for Stakeholders). It is a Zoom program from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 1 to April 5. Registration of $30 is due by Thursday. Eleanor Buchenek (Rutgers retired) and Doug Zemeckis (Rutgers) launch it.
To register for the course or to receive email notices about future marine extension education programs, contact Kelly Jurgensen (administrative assistant for the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Ocean County) at kjurgensen@co.ocean.nj.us or 732-349-1152.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.