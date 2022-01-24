Fishing meetings, related activities fast approaching

Fishing news is not hot right now.

Maybe it is more of an indication that few fishers are enjoying this wintry weather and maybe are doing other things, such as heading for Florida.

White perch is one of the best fisheries we are fortunate to have here in South Jersey, and that is holding true when the aficionados get motivated and bundled up against the winter.

Bloodworm and grass shrimp on small two-hook rigs are the familiar fishing style.

Perch are well-known for moving around and up and down our estuaries.

Sites mentioned recently for giving up white perch: midriver in the Mullica River off Green Bank and Lower Bank and from the sod bank at the end of Hay Road; and Great Egg Harbor River off Jeffers Landing, plus South River; and in Cumberland County at Back Creek near Husted’s Landing.

Oher interesting and important local features for fishers are coming right up.

The winter meeting of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

It is a webinar-only format that has its usual busy agenda.