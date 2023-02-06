Winter doldrums? Not so far this winter for the more active fishers here in South Jersey.

White perch are keeping it going strong, and inshore trips for tautog have at least one continuing success story.

Otherwise, it's the season for shows that feature boats, fishing gear and seminars, plus flea markets that benefit local high school fishing clubs.

Fishers can keep busy fishing or finding stuff for upcoming seasons.

The Southern Regional High School Fishing Club fundraising flea market will be held Saturday. The big daddy Atlantic City Boat Show rolls from March 1-5 at Atlantic City Convention Center. Plus, the Ocean City Intermediate School Fishing Club has joined with the Ocean City High School Fishing Club for a combined fundraising flea market March 11.

Those last two are not that far off. Get them on your calendar for some advance planning. Details to come for both.

The Southern flea market will have more than 100 vendor tables with new and used fishing equipment, according to faculty advisor Jason Hoch. Admission is $4 with those under 12 years of age admitted free. The hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southern Regional Middle School at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin.

The last-running party boat in South Jersey is the Starfish out of Sea Isle. They were out Monday. Dockmaster/DJ John Nigro reported that the previous inshore excursion was Thursday with 19 dedicated customers on board, and they kept the success rate going with what he described as “another good trip” of catching tautog.

Marc DiBartolomeo was the pool winner with 8- and 7-pound tog.

The next trip for the Starfish is scheduled for Wednesday. Owner/captain Bob Rush has set Saturday as the final day for this extended season with the Starfish.

White perch continue to be consistent and quality in rivers and streams. Bill Wiggins reported from Fin-Atics in Ocean City that the Great Egg Harbor River and Tuckahoe River and connecting streams and creeks hold white perch.

He said grass shrimp, small minnows and bloodworm are working as live baits.

