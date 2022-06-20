Fishing bounces back after windy, disappointing weekend: Shep on Fishing

Windy weather tossed us a bummer weekend, but fishing bounced back on Monday, Here’s one example.

John Herron said Monday afternoon when the local scribe called while he was at the helm of the back-bay pontoon party boat The Keeper that customers were catching plenty of summer flounder.

He then described how “we are doing well." The four-hour morning trip racked up more than 200 short throwbacks and 14 keeper flounder.

Then, by mid-afternoon they had eight keepers with some time left on the clock until the 5 p.m. turn for home back to the dock on Amherst Avenue in Margate.

“It’s all good,” he said.

John runs two four-hour trips daily, leaving at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

He was blown out on Sunday, Father’s Day. He also said they had ashes blowing in Monday from the forest fire in the Pine Barrens. He said the wind direction had just changed, so that might diminish.

Mike O’Neill, captain of the Stray Cat party boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet, had a more positive report from Father’s Day, which was also the last day of the current black sea bass season.

He said they had a nice trip with everybody on board putting fish in the coolers. He said they had a 4-foot groundswell that slowed things down.

O’Neill is taking a couple of days to revitalize after a great sea bass season. He will be back in action for summer flounder in the ocean starting Thursday.

Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that plenty of kingfish are biting around the Absecon Inlet jetties along with striped bass and the occasional weakfish and bluefish.

The wind Saturday obviously affected The Brutus Fluke Contest that benefits the Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and AMVETS Post 911 in Somers Point.

Tournament director Walt Gregory sent out a release that they had very good sign-up, 131 fishers. But those usually successful fishers managed to only weigh in 16 because of what he described as 20 to 25 mph winds. He said it was the worst results in the entire 24 years of the tournament.

Two fishers on the boat PO Dunk must have found a spot out of the wind to finish 1-2. Jerry Devlin had a hefty 6.22-pound, 22.5-inch winner, and Matt Webber put a 4.30-pounder in the boat.

Tim Fitzik on PIP was third at 4 pounds.

Anthony Compton Jr., fishing with his dad, Anthony, and Charlie Compton won junior honors.

No striped bass or bluefish were weighed.

Brigantine tourney

The second Flounder Fiasco to benefit the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars National Home for Children is this week in Brigantine. Riptide Bait and Tackle with Andy Grossman in Brigantine is headquarters for registration and weigh-ins for Brigantine VFW Post 6964.

It is a fish-around-the-clock boat event that starts 12.01 a.m. Friday and wraps with weigh-ins at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The signup fee is $80 per boat with up to four fishers, and the final signup date/time is 5 p.m. Thursday.

The format is for heaviest flounder within the three-fish legal limit of two measuring between 17 and 17.99 inches and one more than 18 inches.

Fishing boundaries are Great Egg Harbor Inlet to Barnegat Inlet.

The awards banquet will start at 1 p.m. Sunday at Brigantine VFW 6964, 121 31st St.

The Beach Haven Charter Boat Association Junior Mates Artificial Reef Rebuilding Program has a fun fundraiser Wednesday.

It is a cruise with Black Pearl Pirate Tours from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and leaving from 100 N. West Avenue in Beach Haven.

The minimum donation is $75. It is $25 for children under 18 accompanied by a paying adult.

There will be a brief talk about the program followed by a DJ. There wlll be a cash bar.

According to the message from BHCFA president John Lewis, the Junior Mates program has received the first of two truckloads of reef balls that soon will be deployed.

A patch of 20 reef balls on Little Egg Harbor Reef is named for founding member captain Carl Sheppard. Two more deployments of 20-plus reef balls are scheduled for Garden State North and Barnegat Light reefs.

For reservation registration, go to BHCFA.org and then to the Junior Mates page.

Women's tournament

The Jane Shetler and Debbe Starr Women’s Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club is Saturday.

It is open to the public and is for women of all ages plus children age 16 and under. Register for $10 at Whale Creek Marina.

The weigh-ins will run from 2 to 4 p.m. The awards will be given out during the SFEC summer social at 6 p.m. at the Strathmere Firehouse.

Rules changes

Changes have been approved for recreational fisheries management of summer flounder, scup, black sea bass and bluefish by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

It is a new process for setting recreational measures of bag, size and seasonal limits and modifications to the recreational accountability of those four species.

This info was pulled off from their websites, ASMFC.org and MAFMC.org.

The new process is part of a broader long-term move to improve recreational management of these four species, an inititative being called “Percent Change Approach”.

For more information go to those websites.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.