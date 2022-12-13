Fishers reeling in holiday hauls: Shep on Fishing

The fishing season is keeping it merry and bright for fishers here in South Jersey.

Striped bass and tautog are a potent package, while black sea bass and white perch add to the joy for fishers.

Dan Massimini, of Brigantine, and Sean Vinson, of Atlantic City, received early holiday cheer when the winners of the popular Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby were unwrapped by tournament director Don Brown.

Massimini took the Derby’s biggest gift of $500 for the 17-pound striped bass he caught on Oct. 31.

Vinson was the tautog champ with the 8.8 pound package he picked up Nov. 2. That earned him $300.

Both were weighed and verified at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

The Derby had 172 contestants, according to Brown, and he also said money raised by the Derby will be divided up equally among the Police Benevolent Associations of Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Brigantine.

Massimini also picked off a couple of prizes in the Riptide Bait and Tackle Fall Fishing contest in Brigantine.

According to Andy Grossman at Riptide, Massimini took second and third in tautog with 3.9 and 3.5 entries plus a second in bluefish with 1.6-pounder.

Paul LaVigna, of Brigantine, was the striped bass winner with an 11.2 pound catch.

Grossman said that a 1.93-pound bluefish took first place in that division.

Riptide will be open weekends until March when it goes back to regular hours.

The 68th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic wrapped up Sunday. This one had a lot of categories, so details will be forthcoming.

It is unofficial but the according to the Classic web site, James Worobetz, of Tabernacle, Burlington County, is the striped bass winner with a 19.9-pound entry.

Current fishing reports indicate large schools of striper are still to the north and sometimes well off the beaches and out-of-bounds beyond the 3-mile legal zone.

Back-bay striper fishing is “pretty good” with live eels, according to Chris Baliban at Tight Lines Bait and Tackle in Somers Point.

And he said the reefs off Ocean City have tautog.

White perch, some in the 2-pound class, are reported biting in the rivers and streams inside Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

John Nigro, dockmaster/DJ for the Starfish partyboat that rolls from Sea Isle City, has been reporting excellent catches of tautog and porgy inshore and black sea bass offshore.

The Starfish has 14-hour sea bass journeys scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday leaving the dock at 5 a.m.

It is time to get into the holiday spirit and pick up some fishing “stuff” for your favorite fisher, which might include yourself.

Rod and reel combos are popular along with apparel.

Grossman, for example said, he has new sweats and tees.

Area partyboats and charterboats have fishing trip tickets available.