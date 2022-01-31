Fishers hoping for more cooperative weather in February

Wintry weather took charge over the past few days, so fishing took a break as we headed into February.

A quick canvas of area tackle shops described few fishers getting out.

A couple of hardy ones went fishing, according to a Monday report from Dan Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing. They probably to a pond in the Mays Landing area, he added.

Spitzer said he did not get a report by midday but that they likely targeted white perch, yellow perch and other freshwater panfish.

The last report they got at Blackwater Sports Center in Vineland was from last Wednesday of white perch, crappie and pickerel in Maurice River environs.

Well, you get idea.

Only a month to March, with spring less than 50 days away!

Timely topics

Fishing and trade shows keep the (low) flame going.

The recent Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission touched on a number of topics.