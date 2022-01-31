Fishers hoping for more cooperative weather in February

Wintry weather took charge over the past few days, so fishing took a break as we headed into February.
A quick canvas of area tackle shops described few fishers getting out.
A couple of hardy ones went fishing, according to a Monday report from Dan Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing. They probably to a pond in the Mays Landing area, he added.
Spitzer said he did not get a report by midday but that they likely targeted white perch, yellow perch and other freshwater panfish.
The last report they got at Blackwater Sports Center in Vineland was from last Wednesday of white perch, crappie and pickerel in Maurice River environs.
Well, you get idea.
Only a month to March, with spring less than 50 days away!
Timely topics
Fishing and trade shows keep the (low) flame going.
The recent Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission touched on a number of topics.
Well-known and respected fishing activist Bill Shillingford listened in for five hours and reported the news of the possibility of a 50-50 split in summer flounder allowances between recreation and commercial sectors.
The Mid-Atlantic States Marine Fishery Council has a webinar meeting scheduled for Feb. 8 and 9. Part of that one is combined with the ASMFC. Go to MAFMC.org for more details.
Here’s another reminder about the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club’s fundraising flea market set for Feb. 12. It will start at 8 a.m. and run to 2 p.m. at the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria (75 Cedar Bridge Road in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township).
Admission is $4 with youth under 12 admitted for free when accompanied by a paying adult.
New and used fishing equipment from vendors will be available. Proceeds will benefit fishing club outings and provide scholarships for four-year members.
Contact faculty advisor Jason Hoch at 609-597-9481 or jhoch@srsd.net.
A little break in the weather is forecast, so maybe fishers will get re-motivated.
