Fishers finding an abundance of porgy: Shep on Fishing

Great fishing and great baseball are providing some real excitement in South Jersey.

Go, you Phillies! And go, you fishers, to catch some striped bass and tautog.

This is a fishing report, so the focus will be on what’s happening here. There are super reports from just about all areas with a variety of fall fishing.

Striped bass are the sluggers, while tautog are also in the lineup for shore-based, back bay and inlet fishers.

Black sea bass are thick and porgy are thicker on some of the offshore and inshore wrecks and reefs.

Bluefish of a wide weight spread also are cruising.

Mike O’Neill is captain of the Stray Cat open boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet. He said Monday that black sea bass are all quality fish, more than 13 inches, and they have caught some bluefish in the 4- to 6-pound range.

But he said fat porgy are “the big show.” He said his last trip Saturday was one and done, meaning he anchored on a wreck and never had to move because they were consistently catching. He said the fishers cranked up three to five turns and hooked up porgy and sea bass.

Irv Hurd on the Miss Avalon party boat that launches from Avalon Fishing Center reported Monday that they got back to the dock at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and were cleaning fish until 6. He said black sea bass fishing was good. He also emphasized the porgy haul, estimating they may have hauled up hundreds.

John Nigro is the dockmaster for the Starfish fleet out of Sea Isle City. He had a similar report, saying their Saturday run was “pretty darn good." He said they had 29 fishers on board the new Starfish, and they all caught.

He also mentioned porgy, plus blues up to 8 or 9 pounds in addition to black sea bass and some weakfish.

Striped bass fishing is always big this time year.

Justin Theno reported from Allen’s Dock in New Gretna that striped bass are “on fire” in the Mullica River area with lots of slot fish and what he called “overs,” or striper that were more than 38 inches. He said many fishers in the river were drifting eels.

Tourney talk

The Ocean City Fishing Club ran its 53rd Surf Fishing Tournament on Saturday.

It had 17 teams and 19 individuals sign up for an estimated 120 surfcasters who lined up on the beach there.

Fishin Fuzz was the team winner with 13.5 points, including the most-points champ, Rich Bergman, with an 11.5-inch kingfish. Olga Monahan of Atlantic City Saltwater Anglers was the female champion, and Dylan O’Connell was the youth winner.

The tournament chair was Ed Parkinson. Thanks to publicity chair Greg Borak for the timely report.

The 68th Long Beach Surf Fishing Classic got a new striper leader as of Sunday morning, when Robert Capri Jr., of Forked River, caught a 16.6-pound, 34 1/2-inch entry with bunker as bait in Holgate.