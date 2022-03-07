First week of striper season was big success

The opening week of the striped bass season in New Jersey sounded as though it was spring-like.

Various correspondents reported very decent, even super, catches during the week since the striper got legal in state marine waters of back bays; rivers, streams and creeks; inlets; surf; and on out to the 3-mile zone limit.

It started last Tuesday. Dave Showell ran his season-opening first-fish contest out of his Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

When the local scribe took a ride to Absecon to see what was popping, the husband-and-wife fishing mates of Lynn and Jimmy Gifford were there midday waiting with two striped bass that were the first two entries of the season.

Lynn’s fish was 10.1 pounds; Jimmy’s went 7.25 pounds. A little later, Keith Campbell, another well-known area fisher, picked a 7.55-pounder.

They claimed three of the four first-fish prizes Dave offered in his contest.

Beau Bosley, who caught a striper, took its picture and released it alive back into the water, earned the fourth prize when he filed the photo.

To round out the great opener at Absecon Bay S.C., the Giffords reported catching 20-some bass that day with bloodworm as bait.

Without giving away any hot spots, Dave speculated that those fish were likely caught in the Great Egg Harbor River watershed.

In a report since then, Dave said striped bass fishing has been “fantastic” and that white perch fishing might even be better.

Greg Cudnick of Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom posted an equally interesting report.

They run a season-opening contest out of Fish Heads, and Paul Lindsey took the honors with a 29-inch striper.

Lindsey won a $100 house gift certificate and donated it to the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club to be divided into $25 prizes for four students.

Nicely done!

The rest of the report Monday from Fisherman’s Headquarters described very much the same good fishing for striped bass and white perch in the same stretch of backwaters.

The west side of Barnegat Bay was mentioned in the report as having “healthy” striped bass, more than 28 inches, while Lindsey was fishing what was described as mid-island back bay.

Winter flounder have been reported on the muddy bottoms of the back bays. We are allowed two winter flounder daily with a 12-inch minimum.

Ling suddenly have been caught around the rockpiles.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said small pieces of cut bait such as clam work for ling.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

