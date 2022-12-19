Final results in on Atlantic County and LBI sur-fishing tournaments: Shep on FIshing

Fishing has been a little slow recently.

Weather has played a wintry role for one thing, and holiday festivities maybe for another. It is good timing then to wrap up the two big surf-fishing contests that concluded this month.

The 68th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic finished Dec. 11. Complete stats are on the contest website: LBISFC.com.

The highlight striped bass divisions were led by James Worobetz, of Tabernacle, with a 19.9-pound entry, and Susan Drummond, of the Marlton section of Evesham Township, with a 10.88 winner.

Worobetz caught his Nov. 30 with bunker at North Beach. It measured 37 3/8 inches or just less than the less than 39-inch maximum legal limit. Drummond caught her 33-inch entry with bunker in Surf City.

The Senior Striped Bass honors went to Alfonso Parente, of Delran, with a 19.56 entry. Fred Finger, of Marlton, who is Drummond’s husband, took tautog with a 4.8-pound catch.

There was one bluefish entry and one kingfish in the Classic, which began Oct. 8. The Classic had 477 registered entrants who caught 83 striped bass and 47 tautog.

Thanks to Jim Hutchinson Jr. and Sue Castrati for helping with the stats.

Don Brown is the director of the Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby. He packaged the winner’s list for the Derby that finished up Dec. 4.

The division champs were already published, but here is a complete list of money winners.

As reported previously, Dan Massimini, of Brigantine, won the striped bass division with a 17-pound entry caught Oct. 31, and Sean Vinson, of Atlantic City, was the tautog winner with an 8.8-pounder caught Nov. 7. Massimini also claimed third place in tautog with a 3.1-pounder.

Chuck Gowdy was second in striped bass at 10.4 pounds, and Joe McMennemin was third at 10.2. McMennemin also took third in tautog with a 3.1-pound entry.

The Derby offered $500, $200 and $100 for first, second and third places in striped bass and $300, $100 and $50 for the top three in tautog, bluefish and kingfish. No blues or kings were entered.

According to Brown, funds raised go to the Police Benevolent Associations in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Brigantine.

There is at least one inshore wreck trip to report.

Irv Hurd, owner-captain of the Miss Avalon party boat based at Avalon Sport Fishing Center, said Monday afternoon that they sailed Sunday with 16 customers. Six of them racked up their limits of tog, the heaviest catch weighing 6 1/2 pounds.

Irv said they plan to sail again Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Best to call ahead this time of year to check on cancellations.

The most recent trip for the Sea Isle City party boat Starfish was last Tuesday.

John Nigro is the dockmaster/DJ for owner/captain Bob Rush. Nigro reported Monday that the 16 customers on board a week ago had three to four tautog along with fat porgy.

He said they hoped to get out Tuesday and Wednesday on inshore runs for tog and porgy.