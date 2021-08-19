Few changes on MidAtlantic's 4th day

The fourth day of the 30th Annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament produced little change on the leaderboard Thursday.

Only 20 boats went out into the ocean, as most of the more than 150 boats used the day as an opportunity to catch up on maintenance items, rig baits, plan strategy and get some much-needed rest ahead of Friday, the final competition day, tournament officials said Thursday night.

The only change on the leaderboard came in the wahoo category. Kevin Moore, of Pasadena, Maryland, weighed a 50-pounder aboard his Reel Moore for angler Jason DeLucia, to move into second place.

Anthony Martina's Sea Wolf, from Middletown, Delaware, continued to lead the white marlin category with his 82-pounder. Art Boykin, of Berlin, Maryland, was in second, and Andrew Dotterweich, of Jupiter, Florida, was third at 75 pounds.

In the blue marlin category, Rocky Hardison, of Beaufort, North Carolina, remained in the lead with a tournament-record 958-pounder. Larry Hesse, of Manasquan, Monmouth County, was second (681) and Steve Pilipauskis, of Riva, Maryland, third (487).

In the tuna division, Chip Caruso of Colts Neck, Monmouth County, owned the top two spots with bigeyes of 235 and 227 pounds. Bob Hugin, of Summit, Union County, was third with a 188-pounder.