Fall fishing on horizon, but summer action still rocking

Labor Day weekend is sometimes a transition from summer fishing to at least thinking about the fall.
The variety and quality of fishing continues to be pretty phenomenal.
More than one fisher called it “Locals' Summer."
In the weekly message from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association, Jim Hutchinson described local fishing as “better in September."
There’s nothing slow about fishing in our waters.
Andy Grossman said from Riptide Bait and Tackle that fishing continues to be good for summer flounder, kingfish, spot and bluefish on what he calls “the rock”’ of Brigantine.
He also reported tautog are being caught off the Brigantine jetty in Absecon Inlet.
On the other side of the inlet, Noel Feliciano took a moment out of a “little crazy” Labor Day afternoon when the local scribe called to bug him for a report.
He said people were coming in to gear up and enjoy a “super gorgeous” day.
“Can’t get any better than this!” Feliciano said.
He also said the variety of bait is as awesome as the diversity of fish. He said they have bunker, spearing, mullet, rain fish herring and spot to attract hungry predators such as summer flounder, small bluefish, triggerfish and sheepshead.
Plus, there are Spanish mackerel in Absecon Inlet and kingfish in the surf.
Noel also reported that one of his regular crew, Dan Ponzio, of Atlantic City, caught a white marlin and tilefish offshore. Ponz runs the charter boat War Dance out of A.C.
The Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association reported the same kind of action out of Long Beach Island.
Summer flounder continued at a plentiful peak with a high ratio of keepers. Plus, the captains have reported Spanish mackerel, bluefish, tautog and false albacore, plus blowfish, in Barnegat Bay.
There are some harbingers of fall fishing, but they are more about fall tournaments coming up.
The Riptide Bait and Tackle Fall Striper Derby starts Wednesday and runs through Dec. 22.
Contestants must have a Brigantine four-wheel permit and be entered in the contest to drive the front beach.
Grossman has categories for striped bass, black drumfish and bluefish.
Sign up for $30 at Riptide.
Striped bass are required to measure from 28 inches to less than 38 inches, and contest regulations have a 16-inch minimum for drum and 15 inches for bluefish.
Fish must be caught on Brigantine island.
First, second and third places for striped bass have prizes of $500, 300 and $150. The cash awards for black drumfish and bluefish are $300, $200 and $100.
The 57th H.W. Shaner Contest this Saturday on Avalon beaches starts the Association of Surf Angling Clubs fall schedule.
For details, go to asaconline.org.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
