Fall fishing on horizon, but summer action still rocking

Labor Day weekend is sometimes a transition from summer fishing to at least thinking about the fall.

The variety and quality of fishing continues to be pretty phenomenal.

More than one fisher called it “Locals' Summer."

In the weekly message from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association, Jim Hutchinson described local fishing as “better in September."

There’s nothing slow about fishing in our waters.

Andy Grossman said from Riptide Bait and Tackle that fishing continues to be good for summer flounder, kingfish, spot and bluefish on what he calls “the rock”’ of Brigantine.

He also reported tautog are being caught off the Brigantine jetty in Absecon Inlet.

On the other side of the inlet, Noel Feliciano took a moment out of a “little crazy” Labor Day afternoon when the local scribe called to bug him for a report.

He said people were coming in to gear up and enjoy a “super gorgeous” day.

“Can’t get any better than this!” Feliciano said.