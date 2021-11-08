Fall fishing just fine when weather cooperates

Excellent fishing continues when conditions are favorable.
It has been a good fall so far between bouts of winds and rough water.
Striped bass and tautog are a dynamite twosome inside, while black sea bass and porgy rule outside in the ocean.
Weather has played a role, as usual this time of the year.
Two regular correspondents came through again with excellent reports.
Dave Showell works the back bays with his fishing trips out of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.
He said he had two local regulars out Monday who were back at the dock early with what he described as a cooler full of striped bass. He reported they caught fish at every stop they made, as he did a lot of “poking around."
They had their limit of three keeper striper plus three bonus-tag “slot” fish.
He said they caught numerous other fish, casting lures in the early morning and switching to live spot for bait that produced bigger fish later when things “got serious."
He said they also released three that would have been keepers.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City put the emphasis on tautog.
We can keep just one tog with a minimum of 13 inches right now, but the regulars fishing the jetties and bridges are hooking up using crab and sand fleas as bait.
The tog limit increases to five fish daily possession from Nov. 16 to the end of the year.
Some of the party boats and charter boats have been limited.
Irv Hurd is captain of the Miss Avalon that rolls from Avalon Sportfishing Center and Moran’s Dockside there.
He said Monday that his most recent trip was Thursday, when they racked up sea bass, big porgy that weighed 2 to 2 1/2 pounds and a couple of big bluefish.
He was very impressed with the quality of the porgy.
His next scheduled run is Veterans Day, Thursday, when he offers veterans and civil service members half-price fares.
The Starfish party boat out of Sea Isle City also will run Veterans Day, according to dock master John Nigro. He said they also caught porgy and sea bass on their outings last week.
Team champs
The Ocean City Fishing Club’s Blue Team was the Association of Surf Angling Clubs tournament tour's top team this year, according to club publicity chair Greg Borak.
The schedule consisted of 10 contests on South Jersey beaches.
The team consisted of captain Bob Dever, Tyler Daley, Augie Conte Jr., Augie Conte III and Drew Furst.
Here’s another reminder about the Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 Fall Striper Classic, an around-the-clock event that starts at noon on Nov. 19, runs through Nov/ 20 and wraps at 11 a.m. Nov. 21.
Registration is $60 per boat with a crew of up to four and $30 per person for land-based fishers. Call Andy Grossman of Riptide Bait and Tackle at 609-264-0440.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.