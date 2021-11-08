Fall fishing just fine when weather cooperates

Excellent fishing continues when conditions are favorable.

It has been a good fall so far between bouts of winds and rough water.

Striped bass and tautog are a dynamite twosome inside, while black sea bass and porgy rule outside in the ocean.

Weather has played a role, as usual this time of the year.

Two regular correspondents came through again with excellent reports.

Dave Showell works the back bays with his fishing trips out of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

He said he had two local regulars out Monday who were back at the dock early with what he described as a cooler full of striped bass. He reported they caught fish at every stop they made, as he did a lot of “poking around."

They had their limit of three keeper striper plus three bonus-tag “slot” fish.

He said they caught numerous other fish, casting lures in the early morning and switching to live spot for bait that produced bigger fish later when things “got serious."

He said they also released three that would have been keepers.