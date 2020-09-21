Autumn is here, and fall fishing seems as though it is primed for a break out.
Dave Showell had one of his fishing safaris from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center out early Monday morning. He said he was in the Great Bay-Mullica River area in the dark.
He said they caught one nice fish almost on the first cast and hooked up two more smaller fish.
He said it was “tricky” with the wind. The tide was going out pretty fast, and he thought the fish were laying low in the wind.
They did not stay long, he said, but “we got out” and caught some fish.
Brett Taylor on the charter boat Real Reaction had a recent afternoon catch of 40 blowfish and a catch-and-elease count of 20 bluefish plus 5- and 6-pound summer flounder, according to the Beach Haven Charterboat Association report from Jim Hutchinson Sr.
Before the surf got churned up, a report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom described the catch of a 30-inch striped bass by James Kain, of Moorestown, from the beach at Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island.
A wide variety of species has been recorded recently. The usual kingfish, weakfish, spot, triggerfish, tautog, blowfish and sheepshead, in addition to striped bass and summer flounder, have been mixed at times with pompano, red drumfish and ribbonfish. And don’t forget the good crabbing.
The point here is that fishing should continue to be strong as we head into the much anticipated fall.
Tourney time
Another sign of autumn fishing is the start of the annual Pat Erdman Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby.
That popular contest organized by Don Brown and Ed Berger started Monday. It offers $500 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third in the striped bass division, and $200 for first place. $100 for second and $50 for third in bluefish, tautog and kingfish.
Sign up for $25 at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, Riptide Bait and Tackle and Bayside Bait and Tackle, both in Brigantine, and Point Tackle and Tight Lines, both in Somers Point.
Summer flounder season is over for 2020, and to paraphrase an old saying, South Jersey fishers left them biting.
It was tough fishing in the ocean recently because of the wind and rough conditions, but back-bay action was very good.
Noel Feliciano ran a weeklong season-ending Fluke Finale that wrapped up Saturday. He had 175 fishers enter the contest that rewarded the three heaviest combined weight of summer flounder.
One of his entrants was Doug Yagel who often comes from Troy, New York, to Atlantic City to go fishing. He limited out with his three allowable keeper summer flounder two consecutive days while fishing from land in Absecon Inlet and had two other keepers on a three-day visit last week.
He caught 3.8-, 2.8- and 2.6-pound fish for a total of 9.2 pounds.
But that was second best because Tom McReynolds, son of the late Atlantic City fishing legend Al McReynolds, weighed in 3.8, 3.7 and 3.1 pounders to total 10.6 pounds.
A neat feature of this latest promotion by Feliciano was that an 11-year-old from Mahwah took third with a total weight of 8.9 pounds. Daniel Strattner was visiting his grandfather William Tristram in Brigantine, his dad, Chris, said Monday.
All those fish were caught from land.
When the boats got out, some excellent catches were reported.
On Sept. 5, the first Matthew Bee Memorial Fund Fluke Tournament was organized by local fisher Tia Bucci, and it also had a super turnout with 130 contestants.
The headline in this one was that Joe Musso and crew took first and third single heaviest. The winner weighed 7.25 pounds and earned $1,000, and third place went 5.25 pounds and took $250. Tia said that crew also took the Calcutta side pool.
Donna Jacobs was second with a 6.14-pound summer flounder.
The contest was run in partnership with the Hansen Foundation.
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
