Memorial Day weekend was a winner in the fishing world.

The almost-summer variety is a phenom with something for all tastes and styles. Summer flounder, striped bass, weakfish, bluefish, black drumfish, kingfish and black sea bass have been and continue to be recorded.

“We’ve been carrying!”

Mike Tabasso explained that he means the High Roller back-bay pontoon party boat that rocks from Atlantic City has had decent crowds and over the weekend had more than decent fishing.

He said they had 14 keepers and 60 throwbacks Sunday morning and followed that in the afternoon with another “mess” of fish. They had eight keepers Monday morning.

He was taking his between-trips break for lunch mid-day Monday when the local scribe called for a fishing news report. He said the pool winner Monday morn went 3.6 pounds, and the same fisher had a second keeper.

Mike sails at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily from Gardner’s Basin.

And keeping with info in and around Absecon Inlet:

“Super busy!”

That’s the way Noel Feliciano described his Monday morning at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

“Nuts!”

That’s how it was Saturday and Sunday at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, according to Ray Scott Bonar.

“Turned back on!”

That’s how Andy Grossman of Riptide Bait and Tackle said of Sunday’s action in Brigantine.

John Herron reported from dockside on Amherst Avenue in Margate that captain Lee Scanny was running the back-bay pontoon party boat The Keeper on Monday morning. The popular boat also leaves the dock at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. John said he checked in with Lee at 9:30 and they had eight keeper flounder on the boat for that hour and a half on the outgoing tide.

And, John said, hey had a lot of “little ones” biting.

When the wind is not blowing, “fishing is really good” for the fishers out of Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic. Violet Meyer said bluefish are solid in the Mullica River and Great Bay stretches and that a 28-inch weakfish topped a recent weakfish run.

Summer flounder have moved to the mouth of the Mullica, she said Monday. Violet also said white perch continue to be caught in the rivers and streams.

The Margate Log Cabin Summer Flounder Tournament is Saturday.

In-person signups will start 6 p.m. Friday at the captain’s meeting at the Log Cabin on Jerome Avenue in Margate, and early registration forms can obtained and filled out at Ray Scott’s Dock. The cost is $35 for non-members or $30 for members.

The boundaries are Manasquan Inlet to the Great Egg Harbor Inlet back-bays by boat or by surf and pier fishing. There is no ocean fishing by boat. Call 609-823-9824 for details.

The Riptide Bait and Tackle Fall Surf Fishing Derby wrapped with Dan Massimino sweeping the top three tautog prizes. His heaviest went 3.78 pounds.

Here’s a heads-up from Grossman: The Brigantine VFW Post 6964 Summer Flounder Fish Around The Clock Fiasco will run from 12:01 a.m. June 23 to the 11:45 a.m. weigh-in June 25 at Riptide, followed by an awards banquet at the VFW.

More details on both of those events to come.